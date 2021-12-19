“Minimum wage for all” – Volga Kuuolu

Disk members gather in stanbul to protest the high cost of living on December 12. (Photo: DSK)

Bianet’s weekly summary of important events in Turkey this week:

Big increase in the minimum wage but the pound is falling faster

When President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced next year’s minimum wage Thursday it was worth 283 US dollars. It fell to $ 270 in an hour and to $ 257 late Friday.

Still, pro-government circles hailed the 50 percent hike as “historic,” while opposition and labor groups have pointed out that the minimum wage, in dollars, was significantly lower than it started out. of this year due to the Turkish Lira. massive depreciation. At the start of 2021, the minimum wage of 2,825 lire was worth 381 dollars.

The wage hike announcement came hours after the central bank cut the policy rate for four consecutive months, triggering a further fall in the pound.

In addition, in recent years the gap between the minimum wage and the average wage has gradually narrowed, with wage increases in the public and private sector not being as high as minimum wage increases.

According to a recent report by the Confederation of Progressive Trade Unions of Turkey (DSK-AR) Research Center, the monthly income of 64 percent of all employees in the country is below 150 percent of the minimum wage.

In the private sector, 44 percent of employees work minimum wage and 21 percent earn even less than minimum wage, according to DSK-AR.

With the latest increase in the minimum wage, these rates are expected to increase further.

Drought in Turkey: is climate change the main reason?

In recent years, drought has become more visible in the country with the drying up of lakes and rivers, as well as the appearance of giant cracks and sinkholes in the Konya Plain, known as the “granary. bread “from Turkey.

These phenomena are mainly discussed in the context of the climate crisis, but the main reason for the drought in Turkey is decades of poor water management, according to NGOs and scientists.

A sinkhole in the Konya plain. While sinkholes are a natural phenomenon that has existed for thousands of years, their numbers have grown excessively in recent decades. Forming one or two sinkholes a year is natural, but dozens of them are appearing every year now, experts say. (Photo: AA / File)

In an interview with bianet, said Prof. Doanay Tolunay: “Yes, there is the climate crisis and therefore the drought and the negative effects that increase evaporation.

“However, it is more correct to list the reasons for the current situation in Turkey such as the inability to use water efficiently, the inability to save water, the depletion of water resources with uncontrolled development and the continuation of wild irrigation in agriculture. “

Irrigation irrigation has been a problem in the region for decades. According to the State Hydraulic Works (DS), there are around 140,000 water wells in the closed Konya Basin, of which only around 35,000 are licensed.

The amount of water used from these wells and the irrigation methods used are not known. What is known is that the groundwater level in the region is dropping by two meters per year, according to data from DS.

In addition, half of the 18 million cubic meters of water withdrawn from the environment, including the sea, in 2020 was used for cooling, according to data recently released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

Of the total amount of water withdrawn from the environment in 2020, 45.4% was taken by thermal power plants, 35.6% by municipalities and 14.2% by establishments in the manufacturing industry, according to figures from TurkStat.

Sick prisoners

After four sick prisoners lost their lives in a week in different prisons, human rights groups raised concerns about the condition of sick prisoners in the country.

The cause of death of one of them, Garibe Gezer, has been announced as “suicide”. The official statement is suspect, as Gezer previously claimed that she was sexually assaulted and systematically tortured by prison officers.

As prosecutors investigate both Gezer’s death and his allegations, a confidentiality order was issued for both surveys.

Gezer’s family lawyer told bianet that footage showing abuse of Gezer had been sent to prosecutors for review, but no one has yet been charged.

“We have been informed that an administrative investigation has been opened, but the prosecutor has not spoken to us. We do not know what it is,” said the lawyer.

There are at least 1,605 sick prisoners in the country including 604 in serious condition, according to a statement by the Human Rights Association (HD). These figures “represent only a minor part of the sick,” he said.

At least 59 sick inmates lost their lives either in prison or shortly after their sentences were suspended, the association noted.

UNDER THE FOLD

CHP chief says he could run for president

Two and a half years after what is set to be one of the most important elections in the country, the opposition has yet to say who will be the candidate against President Erdoan. The leader of the main opposition CHP party, Kemal Kldarolu, says for the first time that he could run for president “if the alliance accepts”

EU accession negotiations with Turkey “stalled”

Ahead of the leaders’ summit, the EU’s General Affairs Council “noted with regret” that the country “continues to move away from the European Union” and “recalled its previous conclusion which noted that the negotiations for Turkey’s membership has therefore effectively reached a status quo and no further chapter can be considered for opening or closing. “

A new process of “normalization” between Turkey and Armenia

Ankara announced that a new normalization process would start between Turkey and Armenia and appointed its former ambassador as special envoy for the matter.

Citizen arrested for throwing Erdoan’s photo on the ground

A citizen allegedly took the photo of President Erdoan hanging at the entrance to the office of the deputy governor of Ereli district of Zonguldak province and threw it on the ground. They were detained by the police and arrested by a court.

RTK fines Netflix, others for ‘immoral’ movies and shows

The council fined Netflix for the movie “More the Merrier”, which it said was “based on a fiction in which homosexuality, incest relationships and swingers are intensely experienced.” He also fined the Exxen platform because of a comedian who swore on his show

Heavy metals flow into stream as waste storage facility collapses

A waste storage facility belonging to an iron ore mine in Ayvalk district, northwestern Balkesir province, has collapsed

Armed attack on a couple protesting against the mine near their village

A married couple who had previously been threatened were the target of an armed attack in Aydn, western Turkey. The gendarmerie did not carry out an investigation at the scene after the attack, environmental groups said. The couple remains unharmed.

Industrial waste directly discharged into the sea “to protect the river”

As part of a plan to protect the Ergene River from pollution, waste from the Ergene industrial zone is dumped deep into the Sea of ​​Marmara

Homophobic attack organized by neighbors

A person was attacked by a group of people after leaving their friend’s home in Kurtulu, stanbul

Trans women face trial for ‘standing in the streets’

four trans women standing in the street “with their legs and breasts visible” face trial for “prostitution”

Konya massacre “organized by paramilitaries”

A Kurdish family was massacred at their home by an armed attacker in August in Konya, central Turkey. New evidence suggests attack was organized by paramilitary groups, family lawyer said

Kurds don’t think human rights have improved much since the 1990s

New survey in Diyarbakr shows people think state and men violate rights the most

