Trump’s DC hotel lease is not good for the federal government





This week we learned that the federal agency responsible for leasing the iconic federal property of the former post office at the hotel of former President Donald Trumps in Washington has approved a lease that, for the duration of the Trump’s tenure, was probably illegal.

The General Services Administration ruled in 2017 that the Trump International Hotel’s lease complied fully with federal law, although a clause in the lease explicitly prohibited any elected federal government officials from deriving any benefit from the leased property. In a letter to Trump’s sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, the GSA said the terms of the lease had been met because Trump had resigned from the Trump Organization and would not receive any direct income from the hotel.

It does not make sense. Throughout his presidency, Trump retained a stake in the Trump Organization and its properties, including the Trump International Hotel. It was irrelevant that the hotel profits went to a company owned and controlled by Trump rather than to Trump personally. It was also irrelevant that he appointed someone else from among his sons, of course, to run the company while he was president. Ditto Trumps claims he had blind faith. He couldn’t just put the Trump Hotel and its other properties in a blind trust and pretend he didn’t know he owned them.

The bottom line is that every dollar that went to the company that operated the hotel made Trump richer. Trump obviously received a benefit from the federal government’s lease on the old post office. GSA attorneys who said the arrangement was in accordance with the terms of the lease focused on form rather than substance. And they surely knew who their boss was: a GSA administrator appointed by none other than Trump himself.

There were also more serious constitutional and legal issues involving conflicts of interest with the lease, and these are the issues the GSA just ignored. According to a report released by NBC News on Wednesday, the GSA failed to address ethical disputes and constitutional issues posed by then-President Donald Trump’s refusal to part with the property, according to a new Congressional report. .

“The report of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure,” the article continued, “found that the General Services Administration did not track payments from foreign governments to the hotel nor identify the origin of more $ 75 million in loans from Trump and his family ashore. his finances in trouble. “

The Trump organization spent around $ 200 million to convert the old post office into a luxury hotel. Apparently, the GSA didn’t know where $ 75 million of this money was coming from.

The Trump organization spent around $ 200 million to convert the old post office into a luxury hotel. Apparently, the GSA didn’t know where $ 75 million of this money was coming from. What we do know, and what the GSA knew at the time, is that the Trump Organization has significant trade relationships with Russia and several countries in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia. We also knew at the time that foreign diplomats and other foreign nationals frequented the Trump Hotel throughout the Trump presidency.

This is important because the emoluments clause of the Constitution explicitly prohibits any federal government official from receiving emoluments, that is, profit or benefit from a foreign government without the consent of Congress. The founders did not want our officials to be paid by foreign rulers. The cause of the emoluments prevents this if it is applied.

Shortly after Trump’s victory in 2016, Norman Eisen, who had been President Barack Obama’s chief White House ethics counselor, Laurence Tribe, and I wrote a detailed report for the Brookings Institution explaining why Trump had to divest himself of most of his activities. empire, including the Trump Hotel, or it would violate the emoluments clause.

Trump refused to give in. Rather, he indulged in the charade that he respected the emoluments clause, just as he respected the terms of the GSA lease, because his sons operated the hotel while he owned it. Pure nonsense.

We sued him on January 21, 2017, his first full day in office. The plaintiffs included Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington as well as hotels and restaurants competing with the Trump Organization. After more than two years of litigation, the 2nd United States Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the standing of some of our plaintiffs, ordering the case to be heard and adjudicated.

But Trump, in his usual fashion, delayed disclosing any information about the hotel’s finances or his own finances until his last day in office, after which the Supreme Court dismissed our action as moot.

For the four years from the day we filed our complaint in January 2017 until the day it was dismissed as moot after Trump left, we hoped the federal courts would enforce the emoluments clause because it was clear that the executive branch, whose senior officials swear an oath to respect and defend the Constitution and the laws of the United States, would not do its job. Now we learn more details of how, in particular, the GSA, the owner of the Trump Hotel lease, simply looked the other way.

Congress must ensure that the emoluments clause is applied. The Protecting Our Democracy Act, which was passed by the House of Representatives, would do just that. The passage of the bill by the Senate is of crucial importance. Without a clear mandate from Congress, executive agencies will be reluctant to enforce the emoluments clause against the president or other powerful senior official.

As the founders feared when they drafted and ratified a Constitution with this clause, this ban is vital to our national security, unless we don’t care that the president or other senior officials receive rewards from foreign governments who could be our adversaries.

