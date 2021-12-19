PM Khan appears in e-court as a witness





| Imran Khan says he made baseless allegations against welfare scheme like Shaukat Khanum

‘Unhappy’ trust | Chairs the very first meeting of the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen National Authority

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan appeared as a witness on Friday in his defamation case against PML-N leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif through the electronic court.

Prime Minister Khan attended District Court hearings and additional sessions in Islamabad via the E-Court from his office in the presence of his lawyer, Senator Waleed Iqbal, in the defamation case against Khawaja Asif. In this case, the Prime Minister submitted an affidavit in which he characterized Khawaja Asif’s allegations as false, fabricated and defamatory.

Speaking about the libel case against PML-N chief Khawaja Asif, he said people trust Shaukat Khanum Trust, the world’s only free cancer treatment hospital. He said it is unfortunate to use such a welfare scheme for politics by making baseless and fabricated claims. The Prime Minister also welcomed the use of modern technology in the management of legal proceedings via E-Court.

While presiding over a meeting in Islamabad on Friday, he said the E-Court will save honorable judges valuable time and also help in the speedy conclusion of cases. The Prime Minister said that the judiciary and the ministries deserve to be congratulated on the successful introduction of the E-Court. “The largest poverty reduction program ever carried out in the country”

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that the current government has introduced the largest poverty reduction and social protection program in the country’s history.

He chaired a review meeting on the ongoing welfare, social protection, poverty reduction and basic health projects, said the implementation of the public welfare project was the priority of the government.

He said that the Naya Pakistan Sehat card is a unique health insurance institution, unprecedented in the world. The meeting was briefed on the health card and the Ehsaas Rashan program. It has been said that from January next year all families in Punjab will benefit from free medical treatment facilities of up to Rs 1 million per year by March.

In addition, participants were also briefed on the progress made in providing grants to the low-income group under the Ehsaas Rashan program.

During the briefing on the Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye, Langar Khana and Panagah initiatives, it was said that the projects take the strain off daily bets, especially during the winter season.

The meeting was also briefed on the Kamyab Jawan program, Naya Pakistan Housing and Sports Drive, in addition to discussing the upcoming local elections in Punjab.

The Prime Minister expressed his satisfaction with the ongoing social assistance projects and ordered their completion on time.

Federal Ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Shafqat Mahmood, Hammad Azhar and Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar, Senator Saifullah Niazi, MP Amir Mahmood Kiani, Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and Minister of Health of Punjab Yasmin Rashid attended the meeting.

“Rahmatullil Alamin Authority”

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that the Rahmatullil Alamin Authority will provide advice in applying Seeratun Nabi (Peace be upon him) in practical life in addition to seeking to resolve issues.

The prime minister, while chairing the first meeting of the Authority’s international advisory board, said the body would also educate young people about Seeratun Nabi (PBUH) so that they can implement it in their lives. He said the Authority would also point out and close the gap regarding Seeratun Nabi (PBUH) in society and suggest that the issues be resolved through research.

The meeting was briefed on the Authority’s short and long term strategy, progress made so far and the inclusion of different aspects of Seeratun Nabi (PBUH) in the education program.

In addition, suggestions for holding the Authority’s very first international ceremony were also put forward. The Prime Minister ordered the rapid execution of the measures discussed and their implementation within the defined time frame.

The Chairman of the Authority, Prof Ijaz Akram, Dr Anis Ahmed, Dr Khalid Masood and senior officials attended the meeting. Dr Attaur Rehman, Dr Joseph Lumbard, Dr Usman Bakar, Attorney Nudrat Majid and Dr Basit Koshul have joined by video link.

The role of regulators is vital for the protection of human rights: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting of heads of different regulatory authorities on Friday in which he said regulators have a central role to play in protecting human rights.

He said regulators must protect public interests by ensuring effective oversight and compliance with legal and regulatory requirements.

The Prime Minister underlined the effective role of regulatory authorities to control cartels and mafias and asked all regulators to ensure fairness and quality of services to develop their respective sectors.

The heads of all regulatory authorities assured the Prime Minister to take effective measures to strengthen the capacities of their respective authorities for better service delivery to citizens.

