NFL and NFLPA make CVOID testing protocols easy for players

You would think we are past ignorance is the line of thought of happiness with COVID now that has been going on for over a year and a half, right? Not getting tested is the easy way out, of course. Is this the safe, smart or logical solution? No, none of the above. But apparently the NFL and the NFLPA aren’t really interested in all of this. They just want to play. The NFL forgoing health and safety considerations to move the game forward is an all-too-familiar tune at this point, and this new development is no different.

In the midst of a huge nationwide outbreak that has left no major league in the sport intact, the NFL has decided that instead of pressing a few weeks’ hiatus to allow heavily affected teams to recover. reset and not to play with the members of the training team, they decided to go with Donald Trump’s proven method of testing less so that there are fewer positive cases.

Positive cases less known to the public. No less real cases. But the media coverage has been bad for business, and heaven forbid the NFL taking a financial hit by canceling or postponing a few games. They would never get over it, I’m sure. Rather than testing all vaccinated NFL players once a week, the league will now choose a handful of the 96% of vaccinated players to be tested each week. Testing protocols for unvaccinated players will remain the same, and vaccinated players with symptoms of COVID will be tested if they indicate these symptoms.

It sounds a lot like running away from the problem rather than confronting it with the resources and research we have, but the counterargument from frustrated players seems to be that most cases in the NFL are asymptomatic. However, this argument only really works if the NFL is in a bubble. As they are not currently in any such business, it is not just the players themselves exposed to a potential infection, asymptomatic or otherwise, but anyone in their circle of family, friends and fans with whom they come into contact. contact, many of whom may not be as physically healthy or young as the players in question. This also applies to the hundreds of employees across the NFL who are not members of the team but come into contact with players every day, from coaches and coaches to referees.

I might not have blinked twice if they had made this change in protocol when cases were down and the NFL was healthy and prosperous. If they had no problems, there would be no problem moving to randomized and symptomatic testing. But doing it now, at this point, is a blatant demonstration by players and officials that they are willingly choosing to look away from reality in an attempt to hold onto the vestiges of their season. Closing your eyes won’t make the problem go away, NFL. In all likelihood, this will make matters worse. They have been fortunate enough to set an example for the rest of the major leagues and the NCAA here, one can only hope that example is not followed.

