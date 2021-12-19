Egypt and Turkey compete to gain a military foothold in Kenya





CAIRO On December 9, Lieutenant-General Abdel Moneim Al-Terras, President of the Egyptian Arab Organization for Industrialization,has received a Kenyan delegation, headed by Major General Carlos Kahariri, director of the Kenya National Defense College. For the first time, the two sides agreed to locate Egyptian technology from the arms industry in Kenya and support the local Kenyan industry at the military and civilian levels. Terras said that the organization will put all its expertise, human and technological capacities in cooperation and partnership with Kenya. Egypt’s cooperation efforts with Kenya are not limited to the military. On December 5, Alaa al-Wakeel, head of the Africa Committee and member of the Board of Directors of the Food Industries Export Council,noted at a press conference, the council is organizing a trade mission to Kenya in january. Major General Mohamed al-Zallat, head of the Industrial Development Authority, said Egypt was seeking to strengthen industrial cooperation with Kenya and develop economic ties between the two countries. These Egyptian measures follow similar Turkish efforts to improve relations with Kenya. On June 4, Turkeys Qatamercilar for Defense Industriesannouncement an agreement to export 118 armored four-wheel drive vehicles to Kenya, making Kenya the third African country to import Turkish armored vehicles. Major General Nasr Salem, former head of the armed forces reconnaissance apparatus and adviser to the Nasser Military Academy, told Al-Monitor that Egypt recently decided to support the production and export of arms abroad and to market its defense products through EDEX 2021. A new trend for Egypt in recent years, he said, with the aim of entering African arms markets. Salem added that Turkey’s success in selling drones and armored vehicles to African countries prompted Egypt to follow suit. Ankara’s objective of establishing itself militarily and economically in the Horn of Africa threatens Egyptian national security, given the paramount importance of this area for stability and navigation in the Suez Canal. On August 18, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sign an agreement with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for military cooperation between the two countries, and on October 17, an official Turkish source told Reuters that Morocco and Ethiopia had submitted official requests to Turkey to purchase Turkish Bayraktar TB2 drones.Express full support for Turkey, the Turkish people and Erdogan. Salem believes that Egypt’s entry into the Kenyan arms market will help oust Turkish influence and gain Kenyan support in the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) crisis. On November 27, the Ethiopian Minister of Water and Energy Habtamu Itefa noted GERD construction work continues, according to the plan established to generate electricity as soon as possible, despite the fact that negotiations have been suspended between Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia for months. Kenya is also seen as the United States’ traditional ally in the Horn of Africa, especially as Ethiopia now needs to rebuild after the war. Therefore, winning Kenya means further rapprochement with Washington for Egypt. On October 12, US President Joe Biden received his Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta at the White House. Major General Ahmed al-Awadi, head of the defense committee of the Egyptian parliament, told Al-Monitor that the unprecedented Egyptian-Kenyan cooperation is part of Cairo’s strategy to support his brothers on the African continent and countries of the Nile basin. Awadi said Egypt’s efforts to strengthen ties with African countries in general, and not just Kenya, are evident through the recently concluded military agreement with several African states. On March 2, Egypt and Sudansign a military cooperation agreement, following the visit of the Egyptian army chief of staff, Lieutenant-General Mohamed Farid, to the Sudanese capital, Khartoum. On April 8, Egypt and Uganda sign a military intelligence cooperation agreement to exchange information at the Ugandan intelligence headquarters in the capital, Kampala. And on April 10, Egypt too sign a military cooperation agreement with Burundi.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.al-monitor.com/originals/2021/12/egypt-turkey-compete-military-foothold-kenya The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos