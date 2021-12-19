Chinese Alibaba promises carbon neutrality by 2030





The Alibaba Group logo can be seen at its offices in Beijing, China on January 5, 2021. REUTERS / Thomas Peter Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

SHANGHAI, Dec. 17 (Reuters) – Alibaba Group (9988.HK) will aim to achieve carbon neutrality in its own operations and reduce emissions in its supply chains and transportation networks by the end of the decade , the Chinese e-commerce giant promised Friday. Alibaba has promised to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030 in its own direct emissions – called “scope 1” – as well as its indirect “scope 2” emissions – derived from the consumption of electricity or heating. It also said it would reduce carbon intensity – the amount of carbon per unit of income – of “scope 3” emissions – produced across its value chain in areas such as transport, goods. and purchased services and waste – by 50% by 2030.. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register The company is also committed to reducing overall CO2 across all of its operations by 1.5 gigatons by 2035. To achieve its goals, Alibaba plans to deploy new energy-efficient and high-efficiency technologies, make greater use of renewable energy, and also explore “carbon elimination initiatives” that could remove gases from the atmosphere. greenhouse that warm the climate. Daniel Zhang, chief executive of the company, said the company is also seeking to “mobilize actions and behavior changes among consumers, traders and partners in China and around the world.” President Xi Jinping announced last year that China will aim to become carbon neutral by around 2060, putting pressure on giant companies in the country to develop their own roadmaps to achieve “net zero” . But China’s giant tech companies remain hugely dependent on the country’s coal-dominated energy system, and only a small number have so far committed to switching to renewable sources of electricity. In a report released earlier this year, environmental group Greenpeace ranked Tencent Holdings (0700.HK) as China’s top-performing cloud service provider in terms of renewable energy supply and emission reductions. Huawei Technologies came in second, Baidu Inc (9888.HK) third and Alibaba fourth. (This story corrects the first paragraph to remove the target, and the second paragraph to show that the company aims to achieve carbon neutrality, not “net zero”) Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by David Stanway and Josh Horwitz; Editing by Jason Neely and William Mallard Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/sustainable-business/chinas-alibaba-pledges-carbon-neutrality-by-2030-2021-12-17/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos