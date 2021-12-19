PM attacks Oppn, according to UP + Yogi bahut hai howi





Stepping up his party’s campaign in Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP hopes to retain power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked opposition parties on Saturday and praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying UP + Yogi bahut hai howi(very useful).

He said the twin engine was working for the development of the state and the well-being of its people, building pucca houses for the poor and ensuring a steady supply of electricity throughout the state:Modi aur yogi din raat kaam karte hain aur karte rahenge (Modi and Yogi are working day and night and will continue to do so). UP + YOGI = UPYOGI pic.twitter.com/1ATP6AJpMJ Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 18, 2021 Modi said the law and order situation in the state, before Yogi Adityanath’s government took over, was so bad that the men carrying kattas(homemade pistols) threatened people in the streets after sunset and girls had trouble going to school and college. Due to this situation, there was often news of exodus from the villages. But over the past four and a half years, the Yogi government has been working very hard to improve the situation. Today, when bulldozers crush the Mafia, bring down illegal buildings, it hurts those who sheltered them (the Mafia), he said. He cited the example of Sotiganj in Meerut where scraps of stolen vehicles across the country were exchanged. Previous state governments, he said, did not have the courage to act against those behind trade, but the dum there (strong) Yogi government and local administration shut it down. Those who enjoy mafia company will speak the mafia language. But we will glorify those who built this nation with passion and sacrifice, he said, adding that a martyrs museum was being built in Shahjahanpur. Targeting rival parties, Modi said: They have issues with the country’s legacy because they are more concerned with their vote bank. They have development problems because it makes the poor and ordinary people less dependent on them with each passing day. The prime minister, who inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath Dham corridor in Varanasi earlier this week, said: They (the opposition parties) have a problem with the construction of a large Baba Vishwanath dham in Kashi, as well as with the construction of a large temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. They have a problem with the Ganga cleanup campaign. They are raising questions about the military’s action against the masters of terrorism and have benched Indian-made Corona vaccines made by Indian scientists, he said. On the Ganga highway, the prime minister said development along the route will help increase farmers’ incomes and open new doors of progress for UP. He said it will be a source of five deals for the state: save time; more comfort for people; ensure appropriate use of resources; increase the capacities of the UP; and bring all-round prosperity in UP. In his speech, Chief Minister Adityanath said that the policy of connecting areas or regions by highways started in the country after 2014, and Prime Minister Modi honored issues related to farmers, workers, youth , to women, to villages and to the faith.

