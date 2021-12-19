OIC must play its part to meet the socio-economic needs of Afghans: Prime Minister Imran Khan





–

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan: Prime Minister Imran Khan said that as the collective voice of the Muslim Ummah, the 57 members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) can and should play their part to help meet humanitarian needs and urgent socio-economic issues of our Afghan brothers. .

In a statement, the prime minister said Pakistan is pleased to host the 17th extraordinary session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM).

I greatly appreciate the initiative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Chairman of the OIC Summit, to convene this extraordinary session which Pakistan has offered to host, he said.

The Prime Minister said that the OIC extraordinary session will examine the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and identify concrete measures to help the Afghan people who are in urgent need of international support and assistance.

I welcome the delegations of OIC Member States, Observers, Friends, Partners and International Organizations to Pakistan. The OIC CFM Special Session is an expression of solidarity with the Afghan people and to focus our collective energies on resolving the dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 18, 2021

Imran Khan said that Afghanistan today faces a humanitarian crisis of epic proportions. He said this could trigger an economic collapse, worsen the security situation, spur instability and lead to the mass exodus of refugees from the country.

I sincerely hope that true to the tradition of Islamic solidarity and brotherhood, this meeting will greatly contribute to achieving meaningful results for our Afghan brothers and sisters, said the Prime Minister.

It would also help galvanize support from other international actors and partners for the well-being of the Afghan people, which is an essential prerequisite for the consolidation of peace and stability in Afghanistan, he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dnd.com.pk/oic-must-play-its-part-to-address-socioeconomic-needs-of-afghans-pm-imran-khan/260462 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos