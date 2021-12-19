“Stop the Steal” founder told January 6 committee about contacts with GOP lawmakers





Alexanders’ testimony underscores how the select committee continues to examine the roles of their fellow Republicans in efforts to promote former President Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated allegations of electoral fraud and their potential support for fringe figures who helped bring people together in Washington on January 6. the day Congress was to certify the results of the 2020 election.

The panel has yet to officially request testimony from any of the GOP lawmakers, but continued to question witnesses about Gosar, Biggs, Brooks and Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.), Who helped put in place a strategy to use the Department of Justice to promote allegations of fraud.

According to Alexanders attorneys Jonathon Moseley and Paul Kamenar, members of Congress may have been on a conference call with him in early January. Several were invited but he was not present, the lawyers said. They also said Alexander said he had phone conversations with Representative Brooks’ staff about a letter from “dear colleague” and how his activists might be of assistance.

Alexander said in a deleted video since he had worked with Gosar, Biggs and Brooks to attempt to use the Jan.6 session of Congress certifying Bidens’ victory as a chance to pressure lawmakers to overturn election results .

The four of us conspired to put maximum pressure on Congress while they voted, Alexander said in the video.

Biggs and Brooks have denied meeting Alexander. Gosar appeared at events with him but did not develop their relationship.

Responding to inquiries about his text message exchange with Alexander, Brooks released a statement Saturday night denouncing the Jan.6 committee and sharing the message he received from Alexander. Brooks’ office said the text was from a number it did not recognize.

Member of Congress, this is Ali Alexander. I’m the founder of Stop the Steal, the protests that take place in all 50 states, ”the text reads. “We met years ago in 2010, at the tea party when you were first elected. I sent an SMS to the wrong number. I intended to invite you to our giant Saturday prayer gathering in Washington last weekend. General Flynn should call you as well. We are ready to help. January 6 is a great time for our republic.

Brooks’ office added: “Other than this possible text message with someone claiming to be ‘Ali Alexander’, Congressman Brooks has no recollection of any other communication involving Congressman Brooks and anyone else. ‘one claiming to be “Ali Alexander” and, after a search involving cellphone recordings and emails, Congressman Brooks found no communication that allegedly implicated Congressman Brooks and anyone claiming to be Ali Alexander . “

Brooks also said in the statement that, “to the best of his recollection,” a call with Flynn did not take place.

Alexander also revealed in the file that he gave the committee the details of a call he had on the morning of January 6 with Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr.

The select committee questioned him about this appeal. He said it was a short, pleasant call. Ms Guilfoyle thanked Mr Alexander for being a leader in voting rights and for creating the Stop the Steal movement, Moseley said. The two spoke about the ongoing Georgia elections and the GOP primaries set to take place in 2022. The select committee appeared pleased with Alexanders’ explanation of the brief appeal.

Moseley, one of Alexanders’ attorneys in the case, is also representing a member of the Oath Keepers indicted for his role in the January 6 attack. He previously represented Proud Boy Zachary Rehl. Kamenar represented at least one witness involved in the Mueller probe.

