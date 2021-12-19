PM Modi at the inauguration of the Ganga highway





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Ganga highway in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh. While expressing his gratitude, Prime Minister Modi said: “More than Rs 36,000 cr will be spent on this highway about 600 km long. Ganga Expressway will bring new industries to this region. “ #LOOK | Shahjahanpur: PM said, “Yogi ji used to say that in Kashi, Modi ji offered prayers to Lord Shiva and then worshiped the workers soon after. They were congratulated with a shower of flower petals. You have learned. this because there was a camera but our government is working for poor day and night. ” pic.twitter.com/7sw2RCdLFb – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 18, 2021 The inspiration behind the highway is the prime minister’s vision to provide fast connectivity across the country, the PMO said. Starting near the village of Bijauli in Meerut, the highway will extend to near the village of Judapur Dandu in Prayagraj. It will pass through Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj. “The highway will bring many jobs to thousands of young people”: PM Modi “The highway will bring many jobs and many new opportunities for thousands of young people,” he said. The highway will bring many jobs and many new opportunities to thousands of young people: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone of the Ganga highway in Shahjahanpur pic.twitter.com/eTdCAsCVhf – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 18, 2021 “UP’s modern infrastructure today shows how resources are used. You saw how public money was used earlier. But today, UP’s money is used for UP’s development. their own coffers, ”he added.

“Before 2014, promises were made but never kept”: Adityanath During the rally, Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath said, “All the Indians in this country who have seen the Kashi Vishwanath Dham inauguration program feel proud. In this country before 2014, promises were made but never kept. Today, things have changed, we have all fulfilled the promises made to the people of UP. Every Indian in this country who has seen Kashi Vishwanath Dham’s inauguration program feels proud. In this country before 2014, promises were made but never kept. Today things have changed, we have kept all the promises made to the people of UP: Yogi Adiytanath, UP CM pic.twitter.com/PFqN2KV66a – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 18, 2021 What will be important in the Ganga highway? An approximately 3.5 km long airstrip will be constructed at Shahjahanpur on the Ganga highway. This airstrip will help Air Force aircraft take off and land in an emergency. Apart from this, there is also a proposal to build an industrial corridor along the highway. The highway will stimulate “industrial development, trade, agriculture, tourism, etc. It will strongly stimulate the socio-economic development of the region”, according to the PMO statement. (With ANI inputs)

