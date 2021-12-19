Pakistan seeks to calm protesters over China’s Belt and Road port project





The Pakistani government has sought to defuse tensions over one of China’s flagship Belt and Road investments, reaching a deal with protesters who have been demonstrating for weeks in the port city of Gwadar. Over the past month, fishermen and other residents of Gwadar, located in the southwestern province of Balochistan, protested frustration that the promised prosperity of the controversial Chinese-built port and other projects did not occur. is not materialized. Residents complain that fishing trawlers are encroaching on their waters and that authorities have facilitated billions of dollars in Chinese infrastructure investments while neglecting basic services, such as education and clean water supplies. . The backlash caught the attention of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who wrote last week that he had “taken note of the very legitimate demands of the hardworking fishermen of Gwadar” and that he would crack down on illegal fishing. Pakistan and China are investing around $ 500 million in the port. The government said on Thursday it would ban outdoor trawler fishing to protect local fishing rights, as well as to speed up projects to improve access to clean water and strengthen other public services for residents. locals, as he sought to end the protests. . The peaceful protests exposed the lingering tension around China’s megaprojects in a highly sensitive region of Pakistan. Baluchistan is home to a long-standing insurgency led by separatists who believe the region, one of the country’s poorest, is state-exploited for its resources, including gas and minerals. The region’s problems also reveal the difficulties faced by Chinese President Xi Jinping in implementing the Belt and Road Initiative, an ambitious $ 1 billion project that aims to build bridges, ports. and roads through some of the poorest countries in the world. advised “The grievances of the local population had been there for a long time. There are no jobs for the local population, clean water is an issue and security is an issue, ”said Ayaz Amir, a former member of the Pakistani parliament. Chinese nationals and projects have been targeted in Balochistan and elsewhere in Pakistan, most recently in an attack in July that killed 13 people – including nine Chinese – in a neighboring province. “The Chinese have examined [Gwadar] with deep interest and caution as well. If the Pakistani government is not able to manage it, then it will reconsider this interest, ”said Bilal Gilani, executive director of Gallup Pakistan. “In a certain sense, this is a protest that is acceptable to the federal government, which is fighting similar resistance in a more militant way,” he added. “They would prefer grievances to be channeled through this platform rather than a more militant platform.” Located near Pakistan’s western border with Iran, Gwadar is the southernmost entry point to the $ 60 billion China-Pakistan economic corridor. CPEC is a centerpiece of Xi’s Belt and Road program. China plans to link its western province of Xinjiang to Gwadar, providing a vital strategic access point to the Arabian Sea and the Gulf through a network of highways and energy pipelines. Government officials acknowledged that the protests revealed shortcomings in the planning and development of the CPEC. “We have never seen a similar protest in the past in Gwadar,” said Ali Shah, a prominent television journalist in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan. The protests are “a lesson to be remembered and the demands of the people must be met before it happens again.”

