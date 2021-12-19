What we learned from the Meadows documents





It has been almost a year since the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol. But this week has proven that there are still important pieces of the puzzle the public doesn’t know about the horrific and deadly event and the days leading up to it.

Special House Committee investigating Jan. 6 revealed existence of PowerPoint presentation, shared between former President Trump Donald Trump Legal organization files ethics complaint against Trump attorney Eastman Overnight Defense & National Security US Warns Putin Still Reflecting Ukraine Invasion Krysten Sinema is less of a political conundrum than it is a team of MOREs strategic decision-makers, who have laid out strategies to keep the 45th president in power, including having him declare a national security emergency and asking former Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard Pence The legal organization to file an ethics complaint against Trump’s lawyer Eastman The the truth of January 6 is revealed, the responsibility will lie with the courts. author of the subpoenas of the House committee. fully vaccinated ‘Photos of the week: Tornado a ftermath, Medal of Honor and the booming superhero victory.

The Jan. 6 panel also revealed a flurry of text messages sent by key Republicans to former Trump chief of staff Mark MeadowsMark Meadows. a House majority panel has subpoenaed the author of PowerPoint MORE on January 6, begging him to convince the president to quash the violent mob of his supporters.

The double bombing developments suggest that the Jan. 6 committee of seven Democrats and two Republicans has only begun to scratch the surface in its investigation into the planning and root causes of the insurgency, why the reinforcements did not were not dispatched quickly once the violence began, and security failures at the Capitol.

Here are some key takeaways from what we learned this week.

Waldron could help fill in the gaps

Appearing this week, one man was not on many people’s radar: a retired U.S. Army colonel and distillery owner who helped distribute a PowerPoint on the January 6 plans and briefed lawmakers’ plans for the day.

The committee asked for testimony Thursday from Phil Waldron, who was among those in attendance in the Willard Hotel war room for the Trump campaign and appeared to play a key role in promoting the election contestation strategy.

Among the details published in the committee’s contempt report for Meadows is a reference to an email from January 5 regarding a 38-page PowerPoint titled Election Fraud, Foreign Interference & Options for 6 JAN.

This is a document depicting Bennie Thompson, Bennie Gordon Thompson January 6 truth revealed, responsibility will rest with the courts. Miss.), The chairman of the Jan. 6 panel, this week called an alarming plan to overthrow a national election.

According to the committee, the PowerPoint was to be provided on the hill before Congress certification of the election results. He recommended a briefing for lawmakers on baseless allegations of foreign interference in elections and alleged control by other countries over voting machines.

The title alone shows how well the Trump team prepared a number of scenarios to contest the election, while Meadowss’ receipt suggests he may have been considered at some of the highest levels in the White House. .

The PowerPoint begins with bogus allegations of irregularities in the election, calling for injections that could be used to rig the vote.

It spells out options for Pence to reject state voters or sit Republicans in states where “fraud has occurred,” as well as delay certification of results to allow for a supposed recount.

He also calls on the US Marshals to secure the ballots, while the National Guard is said to be responsible for recounting them.

Among the PowerPoint recommendations was that Trump declare a national emergency and declare electronic voting in all states invalid.

This detail matches another line of inquiry from the committee, which cited Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn as well as two senior Trump officials in the Department of Homeland Security in the wake of the attack. a meeting at the White House to discuss plans to seize voting machines and equipment.

Waldron told the Washington Post that he spoke to Meadows maybe eight to ten times, but didn’t send the PowerPoint directly to Meadows.

He admitted, however, that he informed several members of Congress of the plan during a Jan. 5 meeting at a congressional office, but declined to name the other attendees.

Waldron was working alongside John Eastman, also subpoenaed by the committee, who drafted the memo outlining options for contesting the election, including asking Pence to evade his ceremonial obligations to certify election results. .

As Eastman plans to make the fifth plea, Waldon’s in-depth and revealing interview with the Post suggests he may be more talkative than some of the others summoned to appear by the committee.

Text messages show it was a two-way street

The committee also released numerous text messages this week sent to Meadows suggesting the plan the Trump campaign had crafted, and those like Eastman and Waldman not only resonated with Republicans but let them encourage the White House to follow.

Numerous texts sent to Meadows show that ideas of how to block the election were circulating from Trump’s inner circle on Capitol Hill and the GOP in the White House as they mulled over how to undermine Bidens’ victory.

On January 6, 2021, Vice President Mike Pence, as Speaker of the Senate, is expected to call any electoral votes he deems unconstitutional because no electoral votes at all, said a GOP lawmaker later confirmed to be Representative Jim JordanJames (Jim) Daniel Jordan January 6 truth revealed, responsibility will lie with courts Clear and present danger from Jim Jordan & Co. House Republican announces positive COVID-19 test hours after handling floor debate MORE (R -Ohio).

Jordans’ office confirmed he sent the text but said it was forwarded by a lawyer he was corresponding with and was not written directly by Jordan.

Mr Jordan passed the text on to Mr Meadows, and Mr Meadows certainly knew he was an attacker, Jordan spokesman Russell Dye said.

While Jordans’ office suggests it was not an endorsement of the plan, the text still leaves a sitting member of Congress encouraging White House officials to pressure Pence to back out. to his ceremonial functions to certify the election.

Another text the committee attributes to a lawmaker also called for interference in several states where Trump has failed.

HERE IS AN AGGRESSIVE STRATEGY (sic): Why can’t the states of GA NC PENN and other R-controlled state houses (sic) declare this to be BS (where conflicts and elections are not triggered that night) and just send their own constituents to vote and have it go to SCOTUS, read the text to Meadows.

CNN has since reported that the text came not from a lawmaker but from Trump’s former Energy Secretary Rick PerryRick PerryTrump. The war with the GOP seeps in halfway.

After the riot, another text from a GOP lawmaker in Meadows lamented that plans to contest the election were ultimately unsuccessful.

Yesterday was a terrible day, wrote an unidentified GOP lawmaker. We have tried everything we can in our objection to the 6 states. I’m sorry, nothing worked.

GOP publicly downplayed attack while privately panicking

For nearly a year, prominent Conservative allies followed Trump’s lead and downplayed the violent rioters who attacked police with bear spray, flag poles and baseball bats. They have been described as peaceful patriots, normal tourists and victims.

But as chaos and violence erupted that day, text messages show that a trio of popular Fox News figures, GOP lawmakers and even Donald Trump Jr. were frantically trying to reach the president via Meadows to get him arrested. attack and send his supporters home.

He needs to condemn this shit ASAP, the President’s eldest son texted Meadows as the attack unfolded on live TV. He went too far and got out of hand.

Correct that now, a GOP lawmaker texted Meadows. It’s really bad here on the Hill, an unidentified second GOP lawmaker told the Trump leader.

Mark, the president has to tell the people on Capitol Hill to go home. It hurts us all. He’s destroying his legacy, said Laura Ingraham, Fox host Laura Anne Ingraham Brad Parscale said the Jan.6 committee issued a subpoena for his phone records. Who will drop out of Fox News next? Bill O’Reilly: Hillary Clinton wants to face Trump in 2024, MORE told Meadows.

Please put it on TV. Destroy everything you’ve accomplished, added colleague Brian Kilmeade.

Desperate appeals from Trump’s allies revealed how shocked and alarmed they were at the violent siege, how they recognized the political damage it could cause to Trump’s legacy, and how they seemed to believe that only Trump had the power. to stop the attack and order his loyal supporters to return home.

All urged the President to take action because they understood the President of the United States has a responsibility to call the crowd, Representative Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn Cheney The January 6 truth is emerging . Responsibility will lie with the courts Brad Parscale says the Jan.6 committee has issued a subpoena for his phone recordings. Officials from the Georgia Secretary of State’s office interviewed by the Jan.6 panel: MORE report (R-Wyo.), Vice chair of the Jan.6 panel, said in a speech on the ground. Hours passed, despite this, without any action from the president.

