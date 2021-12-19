Frost’s resignation ends bad week for Boris Johnson

The resignation of David Frost is a big blow for Boris Johnson.

Long confident and an adviser to Mr Johnson, he negotiated the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement – including the Northern Ireland Protocol in 2019 and the Trade and Cooperation Agreement with the EU the following year.

Earlier this year, Boris Johnson appointed him to the House of Lords and appointed him cabinet minister for EU relations – his main task was to negotiate a radical change to the Northern Ireland protocol, and he laid out his plans in a document in July.

Having been made by Boris Johnson, his resignation will be felt personally by the Prime Minister. This increases the possibility that Mr Johnson will soon face a leadership challenge and that in itself is a signal that Lord Frost may believe Mr Johnson may not survive this challenge.

David frost

The reported reasons for his resignation have been described as ‘the whole spectrum’ – just about every big government policy – with the exception of Brexit. But all did not go well on that side either.

Official briefings last week suggested the government is no longer seeking all of its sweeping changes for the protocol.

They include removing any role for the European Court of Justice and the overall governance of the deal: how the two sides would resolve differences and deal with the UK’s divergences from existing EU rules and standards – and would simply focus on changes to facilitate the flow of goods into Northern Ireland.

Lord Frost objected to briefings in the House of Lords on Thursday, and in a statement Friday announcing talks with the EU will continue next year.

He wrote: “Our preference would be to come up with a comprehensive solution that addresses all the problems. However, given the gravity and urgency of the difficulties, we have been prepared to view an interim agreement as a first step in addressing the most pressing issues, including trade frictions, subsidy controls and governance.

“Such a deal would still leave many underlying tensions unresolved, for example those caused by divergent UK and EU rules over time.

“It would therefore be inherently provisional in nature and therefore should include mechanisms to address outstanding issues and resolve new concerns as they arise.”

He also reiterated his view that the conditions were right for using Article 16, the so-called safeguard clause of the Northern Ireland Protocol, which can be used to attempt to force changes to specific aspects of the Protocol. .

In early autumn – in September and October – there was a lot of noise in the UK media suggesting that Article 16 would be triggered. At a side meeting at the Conservative Party conference in October, the first question to David Frost was when would he use Section 16: it drew sustained cheers and applause from the public.

But as the month went on, the media drum on Article 16 died down.

This coincided with the growing problems facing the Prime Minister and his government; the Sleaze scandal over paid lobbying; the cost of renovating the Prime Minister’s apartment; the revelations about the Christmas holidays in Downing Street around the same time last year, when the country was in lockdown; the emergence of a video apparently showing Downing Street attendants laughing and joking about a Christmas party; the huge revolt of 100 Tory MPs against the government’s anti-Covid measures on Tuesday; the dramatic defeat of the Tories in Thursday’s by-election in North Shropshire; and the Friday night debacle, when the Cabinet Secretary – who had been commissioned by the Prime Minister to investigate the holding of Christmas parties in Downing Street – had to withdraw from the investigation when the SNP revealed that he had attended a Christmas party for his own staff.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

The Partygate investigation is now being led by Sue Gray, a hard-nosed and independent senior official who ran the Finance Department in Stormont. Whitehall commentators expect her to make no effort in her report. When he does appear, it could have a big impact on Mr Johnson’s grip on power.

It was against this backdrop of growing dissatisfaction with the Prime Minister, and claims he was losing his grip on the government and the Conservative Party, that Saturday night’s bombshell over Lord Frost’s resignation became public knowledge.

The Mail on Sunday, which broke the news, reported Lord Frost was unhappy with the direction the government was taking, especially over its Covid lockdown measures (which he reportedly opposed in Cabinet) , about recent tax hikes (the UK has its highest tax rate since the 1950s) and the huge cost of climate change action.

In his resignation letter – sent to Downing Street after the Mail revealed the story – Lord Frost wrote: ‘You know my concerns about the current direction of the trip. I hope we get to where we need to go as quickly as possible: a lightly regulated, fiscally weak and entrepreneurial economy. “

The main challenges in any leadership challenge to Boris Johnson are expected to be Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, Lord Frost has indicated a preference for Mr Sunak’s politics.

Liz truss

In a speech to the Institute of Economic Affairs (a conservative think tank) last month, Lord Frost said: “The formula for success as a country is well known. Low taxes – I agree with the Chancellor as he said in his budget speech. , our goal must be to reduce taxes. “

In the same speech, he also spoke out against the Covid restrictions, saying: ‘I am very happy that free Britain – or at least happy England, is now probably the freest country in the world in this regard. regarding Covid restrictions. No rules on masks, no vaccine passports. – and stay that way for a long time. “

Frost is very popular with Conservative Party activists: The regular government ministerial satisfaction monitoring survey run by the Conservative Home website has consistently ranked Frost as the second most admired minister, with the most recent rating of 73%, just behind Liz Truss on 82.%.

Rishi Sunak is at 53% – but the PM is minus 17% (only his chief whip Mark Spencer has a lower rating with Tory activists – and these numbers predate the last fortnight of negative news for the PM) .

Boris Johnson (left) and Rishi Sunak

With the immediate resignation of the Chief Brexit Minister, attention now turns to who will be appointed to this important role in the UK government – and how that person will handle the protocol talks.

At the end of a very bad week for Boris Johnson, this resignation will ensure that the bad news will continue to flow until Christmas week.