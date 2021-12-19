PM Modi hails Adityanath in poll-linked state, lays groundwork for Ganga highway

When completed, the 594 km six-lane highway will become Uttar Pradesh’s longest, connecting the western and eastern parts of the state

Laying the foundation stone for the Rs 36,230 crore Ganga Expressway project in Shahjahanpur on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for “wiping out” the Mafia and undertaking development work.

Praising the government of Yogi Adityanath for its handling of law and order, Modi proposed a new wording UPYOGI UP plus Yogi.

“UP plus Yogi bahut hai howi” (Uttar Pradesh plus Yogi have great utility), he said, expanding UPYOGI

Modi said bad law and order triggered the exodus of people from Uttar Pradesh earlier, but over the past four and a half years, bulldozers have razed unauthorized mafia properties, causing violence. pain to those who condescended them.

The 594-kilometer highway, one of the longest in the country, will open new doors for the development of Uttar Pradesh, Modi said.

Addressing the rally in Shahjahanpur, the Prime Minister said, “The Ganges Highway will open the gates of development for Uttar Pradesh. It will create opportunities for thousands of people as the industry comes in and jobs are created.

Modi said the highway will improve connectivity, convenience, and boost economic development and tourism in UP.

“The goal of the twin-engine government is the development of the UP. With the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas, we are making sincere efforts for the development of UP, “he added.

The highway, built at a cost of over Rs 36,200 crore, will start near the village of Bijauli in Meerut and extend to near the village of Judapur Dandu in Prayagraj.

It passes through the districts of Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj of the state.

A 3.5 km long airstrip to assist with the emergency take-off and landing of Indian Air Force planes will also be built on the highway at Shahjahanpur. It is also proposed to build an industrial corridor along the highway.

PM praised the modern infrastructure being developed at UP

He said: “The modern infrastructure that presents itself to UP today shows how resources are used. You saw how public money was used earlier. But today, UP’s money is used for UP’s development. they can fill their own coffers. “

Modi added that the highway is expected to create many jobs and several new opportunities for young people.

“Your time will now be saved thanks to these highways, UP is developing everywhere. These new highways and airports will bring many opportunities to UP”, he added.

“This is what sets up the network of freeways in UP today. New airports that are being built, new rail lines are being built, which brings together many great deals for the inhabitants of ‘UP,’ he said.

Modi also commended the government of Yogi Adityanath for the production of free electricity. He said, “You remember how it was five years ago. Except in some areas of the state, electricity was not available in other towns and villages. given much more electricity than before. “

He also said that the state government intends to spend Rs 2 lakh crore to develop pakka houses.

“Yogi ji and his team have opened dozens of medical schools in UP for the benefit of the people. This is called ‘Damdaar Kaam, Imaandar Kaam’ (solid work, honest work).

Modi’s statements appear to coincide with the next crucial Assembly elections to be held in the state in 2022.

BJP kept all of its promises in UP: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said at the event: “We have kept all promises made to the people of the UP”.

“All the Indians in this country who saw Kashi Vishwanath Dham’s inauguration program feel proud. In this country before 2014, promises were made but never kept. Today, things have changed, we have kept. all promises made to the people of UP, ”says Adiytanath.

The CM added that “after 2014 the government started uniting the people of the country. All these issues which were never addressed by previous governments have been given the highest priority. Farmers, villagers, youth, women received the respect due to them under the Modi government. “

