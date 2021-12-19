New Westminster school rally after migrant mother arrested





NEW WESTMINSTER, BC –

Dozens of people gathered outside an elementary school in New Westminster on Saturday morning to denounce the recent actions of officers from the Canada Border Services Agency.

The rally was organized by Sanctuary Health, a grassroots organization that defends the rights of migrants.

Organizer Omar Chu said on November 30 that a mother dropping off her child in kindergarten at Lord Tweedsmuir Elementary School was followed by CBSA officers and detained a short distance away.

It’s extremely disturbing, says Chu. Students fear that if they go to school, their parents will not be home when they return.

Chu said the parents are Mexican asylum seekers who have been living in Canada for a decade and their daughter is Canadian.

They did not have their lawyer at a refugee hearing and did not understand the appeal process at the time, according to Chu, who said they had since applied for permanent residence on humanitarian grounds.

(They) came here to flee the violence, Chu said. It is a failure of the system, in that every refugee claimant should have the right to be represented at the refugee hearing.

Since the arrest, the mother has been released from detention, but the incident has rocked the school community.

Maya Russell, a school district administrator, said there are other families also at risk of deportation who fear they will also be targeted by the CBSA.

They are now terrified. They thought it was safe to take their child to school. The CBSA’s actions told them that in fact their child’s school attendance may be a way the CBSA uses to track them, she said.

In 2017, schools in New Westminster introduced a sanctuary schools policy, which ensures that all children have access to education, regardless of their immigration status.

Many participants in the rally criticized the CBSA for undermining the policy.

All schools in New Westminster are open to children regardless of their parents’ immigration status, Russell said. The problem here is, we need the federal government, we need the CBSA, to get out of tracking families in precarious status, to have anything to do with school.

In response, CBSA spokesperson Judith Gadbois-St-Cyr confirmed that officers were in New Westminster on November 30 to conduct an investigation under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.

It is important to note that at no time did CBSA officers enter the property of schools in the area, she wrote in an emailed statement.

She said the CBSA could not comment on the details of the case, citing confidentiality reasons.

The decision to remove someone from Canada is not taken lightly, she wrote. Anyone ordered deported from Canada has the right to due process before the law, and all removal orders are subject to various levels of appeal. Once people have exhausted all legal avenues of appeal and due process, however, they must follow our laws and allow Canada or be removed.

Peter Julian, NDP MP for New Westminster-Burnaby, said the CBSA’s actions are petty since the family is a legitimate asylum seeker.

I don’t see, I don’t think Canadians would see any distinction between the border police waiting at the entrance to the school and the one waiting in the street. I mean, that’s just not the way we work in Canada. This is not Donald Trump’s America, Julian said.

In Canada we should respect the process and the federal government should make the investments to make the asylum system work and when you have legitimate refugees fleeing violence and almost certain death they should be treated with respect, their claims should be dealt with quickly and efficiently, he added.

Chu said Saturday’s protest showed people were taking a stand against the eviction and called on the province to implement the school sanctuary policy for districts in British Columbia.

We must stand up as a community and fight against deportations and welcome refugees here, he said.

In an email response, the Ministry of Education said: Every child and youth in British Columbia must have safe access to education.

He added that Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside had met with Sanctuary Health and that many districts had already implemented such policies. The ministry statement did not commit to implementing such a province-wide policy.

The family was not present at the rally, but attendees said they hope the family can see that they are supported by the community.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bc.ctvnews.ca/this-is-not-donald-trump-s-america-rally-held-after-migrant-mother-detained-near-b-c-school-1.5713028 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos