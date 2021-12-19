Egypt reports first cases of Omicron

Egyptian health authorities on Saturday reported the first cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant in the country, joining nearly 80 other countries that have already detected the strain.

The health ministry noted that three people tested positive among 26 travelers who arrived in the country through Cairo international airport on Friday.

Omicron was first reported to the World Health Organization on November 24 by South Africa.

It is not yet clear whether Omicron is more transmissible compared to other variants, including Delta.

Researchers in South Africa and around the world are currently conducting studies to better understand many aspects of Omicron.

Egypt, like many other countries around the world, continues to be on high alert in its efforts to contain the spread of the new variant of COVID-19.

The North African country has so far reported a total of 373,500 cases, including 21,277 deaths.

The country is relying on vaccinations to contain the spread of the virus. Data from the Ministry of Health indicates that more than 52 million doses of the vaccine have been administered so far.

(With the contribution of the agencies)