Trump addresses supporters in Houston, mocks Biden for being gentle on China and Russia





Former President Donald Trump said on Saturday that if he could start over, he would do more to get National Guard troops deployed on Jan.6 to prevent the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

In a public question-and-answer session with former Fox News personality Bill OReilly, Trump said he recommended a day before the riot that 10,000 troops be deployed to Capitol Hill, but that didn’t work out. not produced.

I would have insisted they had adequate protection, Trump told thousands of supporters at the Toyota Center in Houston.

OReilly did not ask Trump about the text messages released this week in which some of his former Fox News colleagues and Trump’s son Donald Jr. urged Trump to make a public statement earlier than he did. did to try to calm the violence.

While saying he would have sought better protection for lawmakers on Jan.6, Trump was far from apologizing for the assault on Capitol Hill, which forced the compound to be locked down, the evacuation of members of Congress and a delay of several hours in the Certification of the results of the presidential election of 2020. Five people died in connection with the violence.

Trump referred to the Stop the Steal rally he hosted at the Ellipse near the White House on January 6 on Saturday. At that rally, Trump recited a litany of discredited claims that the election was stolen from him.

Democrats argue that Trump prompted those in attendance to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue and attack the Capitol when he said: We are fighting like hell. And if you don’t fight like a devil, you won’t have a country.

Trump told the Toyota Center audience that there was love in that crowd at the Ellipse.

Trump also defended Ashli ​​Bobbitt, the 35-year-old Air Force veteran who was shot dead by a Capitol Hill police officer when the building was stormed. Trump called Bobbitt a patriot and said no one else died that day.

Four other people lost their lives during and after the attack, including Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died the next day after being overpowered and beaten by rioters.

In a Democratic response to Trump’s remarks, U.S. Representative Sheila Jackson Lee said Trump continued to push a big lie that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris failed to win the election with the highest total. vote in US history for any presidential election, but rather the one the former president won.

It’s dangerous, and it’s a poor reflection of the Americas’ commitment to democracy for the rest of the world, Jackson Lee said in a statement.

During the 90-minute event at the Toyota Center, Trump insisted that if he was still in power, Russia would not threaten to invade Ukraine because he commanded respect from Russian President Vladimir Putin and many other world leaders.

He said China and Russia do not respect Biden.

I had a great relationship with the two, Trump said.

Later he told OReilly: Russia was not going to enter Ukraine, I guarantee you that.

Trump gave no new clues as to whether he would run for president in 2024. But in response to a question from OReilly, he said entering politics was worth it, despite criticism that it was worth it. he received from the media.

I love this country, he said. It’s worth it.

The event was part of a four-city tour by the two men. Last weekend they put on a pair of shows in Florida. They are expected to wrap up the series on Sunday in Dallas.

Houston’s appearance got off to a rocky start. Trump was almost an hour and a half late. He said thunderstorms prevented his plane from landing in time for the show’s scheduled start.

Even with the delay, much of the lower section of the Toyota Center was full as Trump spoke. The upper sections were blocked off and there was plenty of seating available when the doors opened. Few of the participants wore masks.

Before the event began, hundreds of people lined up outside, protecting themselves from the rain with umbrellas, raincoats and flags.

Hien Truong, Hong Minh and other women from the Hon-Viet singing group draped themselves in the colors of the South Vietnamese flag and a red, white and blue scarf.

All said they were present at the event to support the former president and a possible Trump campaign in 2024.

He made America great again and what he promised to do, he did. He’s a good man, Troung said, adding that she supports his tough stance on China.

Another Trump supporter, Candice Powell, 39, of Houston, protected her red dress and a gold handbag from the rain with a Trump flag. She wanted to be at her best, she said.

I want to represent it well. I’m sitting up front, she said, adding that she was eager to hear something straight from Trump.

