PM Modi calls army veteran after reading his social media post





Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to former Northern Army commander Lt. Gen. DS Hooda on Saturday pledging his support after the veteran soldier called the prime minister’s attention to the availability of a new one. cancer drug via social media. The drug not yet available in India but approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration is said to have benefited Sushma Hooda, a cancer patient and sister of Lt. Gen. Hoodas, and many other patients. Received a call from @PMOIndia (Prime Minister’s Office) and spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi who expressed concern over the matter. Truly humbled and honored to have received his call and his words that the matter would be looked into. Proud to be an Indian and even more proud of the personal intervention of the Prime Minister, tweeted Lieutenant General Hooda. Received a call from @PMOIndia and met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi who expressed concern over the case. Truly humbled and honored to have received his call and his words that the matter would be looked into. Proud to be Indian and even more proud of the personal intervention of the Prime Minister. Jai Hind https://t.co/FPBVAPVWQ2 Lieutenant General DS Hooda (@LtGenHooda) December 18, 2021 The message aroused wide appreciation of Prime Minister Modi and his human gesture on social networks. Earlier today, the former army commander retweeted a message from his sister. There is hope for us now because the USFDA tested and approved a new drug called Sacituzumab Govitecan (Trodelvy) as a first-line treatment in April 2021. Additionally, the European Medicines Agency approved it for use. medical use in November 2021, she wrote, asking Modi to expedite the approval and purchase of the drug in the Indian market to grant her a lease of life and several others who have exhausted all other treatment options. Lt. Gen. Hooda retweeted his sisters’ tweet tagging the Prime Minister’s office and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. I’m starting this tweet by admitting that I have a personal interest. Sushma Hooda is my sister, a cancer patient for several years whose hope is dwindling. By keeping feelings aside, approving the new drug may give many like her a chance at survival. One of the masterminds behind the Indian Army’s surgical strike across the Line of Control in September 2016, the General Officer retired on November 30 of the same year after 40 years of service. In February 2019, as the general elections approached, he led a task force set up by then Congress President Rahul Gandhi to prepare a vision paper on national security challenges. Discover the latest videos from DH

