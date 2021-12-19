‘Hillary is trying to humanize herself,’ former senior Donald Trump adviser said, Hillary to run for president again in 2024





Although we are approaching a year since Joe Biden and Kamala Harris took over the office of the White House, speculation about the next presidential election due in 2024 is growing every day. Over the past two months, the majority accused the former president of creating a pro-Trump environment, saying he was setting the stage for another presidential race in 2024 with all of his public appearances and rallies over the months. .

However, that narrative has changed recently. Over the past two months, the growing speculation for the 2024 presidential election stems from Bidens’ inability to properly run the country. That said, Biden’s approval record reached the lowest number ever in U.S. history and by his rating, he was the president with the worst approval record at one point in the year. presidency.

And that’s nothing but a clear representation of how the majority of Americans feel over the past two months. Bidens’ rating appears to be the actual result of a series of unfortunate events since Biden took over the White House office. Once he became president, Joe Bidens’ biggest concern was the Covid-19 pandemic, but events then escalated, causing many other significant national issues for Americans.

The growing number of violent crimes, the southern border migration crisis, rising prices, rising inflation and poverty, and the events in Afghanistan are some of the issues Biden has failed to address at all. A year after winning the 2020 election, Joe Biden has lost many Democratic voters, but he has also lost many voters who voted for him only to see Trump leave, according to several polls.

So far, the team-Biden duo have failed. And that seems to be the main reason right now that more and more speculation about the 2024 election is emerging. Given Bidens ‘age and Biden-Harris’ presidency so far, it’s easy to assume that Biden will not be running for president again.

Former Donald Trump senior adviser Jason Miller also claims the same, but went even further, saying this is a perfect opportunity for former Democratic 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who has just started preparations to try to “inject” into the presidential race of 2024.. And she’s good at it.

Miller, during a recent episode of Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast, suggested that Clinton was looking to position herself as a potential Democratic candidate to replace Biden. Her remarks came after the former senator and former secretary of state read what would have been her 2016 victory speech had she won in an emotional segment of a MasterClass lecture on the power of resilience.

“Hillary is trying to humanize herself and fit into the 2024 presidential discussion. That’s it. Let’s just be brutally rude and blunt about it, ”said Jason Miller, who served as Trump’s senior campaign advisor in 2020 and his campaign spokesperson for 2016.

“The point is that Crooked [Hillary] spins around Joe Biden almost like a buzzard looking at the carcass on the ground, saying, “It won’t be Joe Biden, it won’t be Kamala Harris.” How can I fit into this national discussion and remind people that I’m still here? ‘ Miller added.

Although in March Biden himself confirmed that he planned to seek support for his re-election, things changed over the following months. Even White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in November that Biden would run for president again in 2024, but that is highly unlikely to happen, according to Miller.

Miller, who played one of the most important roles on the Trump team during Trump’s presidency, is still very close to the former president and he believes Trump will run for president again. Even in October, Miller suggested that Biden would no longer run for president, but this time he took it one step further by insisting that Hillary Clinton will try to fill the void and use the current situation.

“I think at the end of the day, in 2024, President Trump will run again. At least that’s my hope, ”Miller said in an interview with Fox Business in October. “But I don’t think it will be against Joe Biden. I think it will be a [Vice President] Kamala Harris or maybe a [California Governor] Gavin Newsom, ”the Trump associate predicted.

It’s still too early to predict how things will turn out in the coming period, but one thing is clear, if Biden doesn’t improve his approval record and Democrats lose the next few years in mid-term, he will put most certainly end to his political career in 2024.

