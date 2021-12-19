China uses cyberattacks on Southeast Asian countries over South China Sea claims: report









Hong Kong, Dec 19 (ANI): China has repeatedly resorted to cyber attacks against countries in Southeast Asia because of their claims on the South China Sea or their inability to give green signals to Chinese projects in their respective countries, according to a report.

Recently, Chinese President Xi Jinping held a meeting with the leaders of South Asian countries. Beijing would never seek hegemony or take advantage of its size to intimidate small countries and work with them to eliminate “interference”, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Cambodia and Laos complained of cyber attacks by Chinese hackers.

The development has taken place at a time when the divide between China and the ASEAN countries is widening, according to the Hong Kong Post report.

“The level of trust that existed between the two sides has eroded. Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Vietnam are already fighting a battle for sovereignty over the South China Sea with their backs to the wall,” said The report.

On November 22, China hosted a leadership-level summit with ASEAN and pledged to remain a good neighbor and a good friend to countries in Southeast Asia. Just a week after such a heartwarming speech from President Xi Jinping, Beijing called on Indonesia to stop drilling for oil and natural gas in the Natuna Sea which Jakarta claims belongs to it. While claiming the entire South China Sea, China is developing man-made islands and military outposts in waters supported by the coast guard and so-called maritime militias, the report notes.

According to the US-based Center for Strategic and International Studies, up to 300 Chinese Maritime Militia ships are patrolling the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea at any one time.

Maritime militias, supported by the Chinese government in obtaining subsidized fuel, building and repairing ships free of charge, are engaged in surveillance and also in creating obstacles in the way of foreign military activities.

Amid this, Chinese hackers, who Insikt Group says may be state-sponsored, have targeted government and private organizations across Southeast Asia, including those closely involved with Beijing in projects. infrastructure development.

However, this is not the first time that Chinese hackers have targeted private or government institutions in Southeast Asian countries.

“These developments have led the countries of Southeast Asia to sit down and think about their security. Should they fight for China’s alternative or put all their eggs in one basket? Much to their disappointment, China has repeatedly used cyber attacks to harm their interests and more often than not these attacks have been employed against them because of their claims on the South China Sea or their inability to give green signals. Chinese projects in their respective countries, even if they are controversial, ”the report said.

Ironically, the divide between Southeast Asian countries and China is widening as Beijing’s economy begins to contract, the population has started to turn gray, and domestic debts have swelled to nearly 300. % of GDP, ”the report adds. (ANI)

