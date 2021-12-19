Hindutvawadi bathes alone in Ganga, Rahul says to Amethi, targeting Prime Minister Modi

Amethi (UP): On his second visit to Amethi after the 2019 defeat, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his “Hindu against Hindutvawadi” salvo.

“On the one hand, there is Hinduism. On the other, the Hindoutvawadi. On the one hand, there is truth, love and non-violence and on the other, lies, hatred and violence, ”he said.

“Hindutvawadi bathes alone in Ganga, but a Hindu will bathe with millions of others,” Gandhi said at a public rally, taking a hit at the prime minister who recently opened the Kashi Vishwanath corridor in Varanasi after taking a sacred bath.

“For the first time we saw a man alone in the Ganges take a bath. Hindus bathe with thousands of people, but these Hindutvawadis stood alone in the Ganges. Even Rajnath Singh and Yogi Adityanath did not find up, “Rahul said. Gandhi said.

“Narendra Modi Ji says he is Hindu, but when did he protect the truth… (is he) Hindu or Hindutvawadi? Gandhi said at a public meeting, raising the issue of jobs, China’s incursions and agricultural laws.

Mahatma Gandhi was a Hindu as he fought against injustice while a Hindutvawadi is like Nathu Ram Godse who used to lie, spread violence and murder Mahatma Gandhi, said the head of the Congress.

“A Hindu never cries but Hindutvawadis cry. When Nathuram Godse was hanged, he cried bitterly,” he said.

Former Congress President and his sister and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra performed a padyatra (walking) from Jagdishpur to Harimau village where Rahul Gandhi spoke at a public meeting.

“There is a lot of talk about religion in the country, about the Hindu religion. The fight in India today is between Hindu and Hindutvawadi. spread hatred and can do anything to wrest power, ”said Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking about her association with Amethi, Rahul said, “A few days ago Priyanka came to see me and she told me that I had to go to Lucknow to hold a meeting. I told my sister that before I go to Lucknow, I want to talk to my family first, so I’m here today.

“In 2004 I entered politics and participated in the first elections here and you taught me a lot. I learned to work with you and in a way you showed me the way.”

Speaking of conditions in the country, he said: “There are two big issues before the country today – unemployment and inflation – but neither the Chief Minister nor the Prime Minister is answering questions to their topic.”

“Modi ji will sometimes take a bath in the Ganges, sometimes go to Kedarnath. Today in Ladakh, the Chinese military is sitting inside India and grabbing land from India and taking it over, but the prime minister hasn’t said or done anything about it. “, he said.

The congressional leader again accused Modi of working for the capitalists and alleged that demonetization, the GST and the three farm laws were all made for their benefit.

“Modi brought three black farm laws and first said they were in the best interests of farmers and after a year Indian farmers stood up and got agitated, the prime minister said: ‘I excuse, I made a mistake, “” said Rahul Gandhi.

“I asked a question in Parliament that seven hundred farmers were martyred, did you give them compensation, I got the answer that no farmer was martyred,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi said they have family ties with Amethi and “this relationship will never break”.

“A Hindu spends his whole life finding, understanding and fighting for the truth. The Hindu faces his fears and never lets them turn into hatred, anger or violence, but Hindutvawadi only engages in the politics of lying and has nothing to do with the truth. uses lies to wrest power, ”said Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi was a member of Parliament here for 15 years. He is visiting Amethi for the second time after losing the seat, which was a pocket borough of the Nehru-Gandhi family, by 55,120 votes against BJP’s Smriti Irani in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

There are five assembly seats in the parliamentary constituency of Amethi. Among these, Amethi, Jagdishpur, Salon, Tiloi are owned by the BJP. The seat of Gauriganj belongs to the Samajwadi party. Congress is trying to regain its territory in Amethi and Uttar Pradesh in the next parliamentary elections.

The leaders participated in the “Jan Jagran Abhiyan-Bhajapa bhagao, mehengai hatao pratigya padyatra” organized against the policies of the Modi government.

Members of Congress extended a warm welcome to their leaders. Cutouts and reception barriers have been set up in various places to accommodate them.

…