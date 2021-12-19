Must be the economic lever for citizens

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Inauguration of President Joko Widodo Marlet Big Ngawi which is located in Ngawi Regency, East Java, Friday (12/17/2021).

Jokowi hopes Marlet It may be a shopping center in Ngawi regency.

“WL “This afternoon, we saw that the large Ngawi market has been completed and is ready for community use,” Jokowi said at the market opening, as monitored by the live stream on YouTube. of the presidential secretariat.

“Saying bismillahrahmannirrahim This afternoon, I declare that the large market of Ngawi is open, “he continued.

The president explained that this market was built as a modern market based on green buildings. The construction area of ​​the market is 15,940 square meters.

This large Ngawi market has 291 stalls, 244 stalls and 20 dry stalls.

“We hope that this market can become a center of commercial activity in Ngawi regency,” Jokowi said.

“And it must also be a lever for the economic movement of people in Ngawi and its surroundings to accelerate the process of economic recovery after this pandemic,” he added.

Jokowi also accompanied First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo, Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono and East Java Governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa at the market opening.

