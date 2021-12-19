Hong Kong Legislative Council elections underway





Hong Kong voters vote in an election to the Legislative Council. Electoral reform carried out earlier this year means pro-Beijing candidates are almost certain to secure an overwhelming majority. The election was originally scheduled for September of last year. But the Hong Kong government postponed it, citing the need to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping decided to implement electoral reform in March to ensure the “principle of the patriots governing Hong Kong”. The measure increases the number of seats in the Legislative Council from 70 to 90, all of whom are vying for this election. A total of 153 candidates are in the running. Voters can directly elect 20 members, compared to 35 before the reform. Thirty are chosen by industries closely linked to Beijing, such as finance and catering. The other 40 are selected by the electoral commission, which is dominated by pro-Beijing officials. Beijing has repeatedly stressed that the reform is not aimed at excluding pro-democracy candidates. But pro-democracy parties do not present any candidates due to stricter candidacy conditions. Overall, only a dozen self-proclaimed pro-democracy or centrist candidates participate in the election. The reduced presence of pro-democracy candidates diminished voter interest in the election, with turnout projected to an all-time high. About 630 polling stations were installed. Police were seen on guard around a polling station on Hong Kong Island. Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam voted on Sunday morning and called on people to vote. Polling stations will close at 10:30 p.m. local time on Sunday. The results are expected on Monday.

