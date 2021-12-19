Stephanie Grace: The promoter of Trump’s “Big Lie” is greeted as a hero by the Louisiana electoral panel | Columnist Stéphanie Grace





Retired Army Col. Phil Waldron was greeted warmly and secured star witness status at last week’s meeting of the Louisiana Voting System Commission, which is responsible for choosing new machines to vote to replace those of the States which are very obsolete.

He probably won’t get that kind of welcome from the next government panel he faces.

Waldron has now been subpoenaed to provide documents and sit for a deposition by the United States House committee investigating the factors leading to the Jan.6 attack on the United States Capitol. Although the summons came later in the week, his involvement in Donald Trump’s efforts to deprive Joe Biden of his legitimate and infinitely verified victory was already public when Waldron testified on the integrity of the Baton election. Red Tuesday.

As it turns out, the man Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin turned to for about 90 minutes of expert advice worked closely with Trump’s legal team looking for ways to make sure that Congress and then Vice President Mike Pence overturn the voters’ decision. oscillating states.

Waldron circulated an instantly infamous PowerPoint presentation, a version that Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, handed to the committee before he stopped cooperating, which laid out various ideas for reversing the election outcome. He has also met with Meadows on several occasions, he told the Washington Post, and briefed members of Congress.

The PowerPoint presented a plan for Pence to dismiss voters in “states where the fraud occurred,” even though several courts have found no evidence of improprieties that would have changed the state’s results. He also suggested declaring a national emergency and asking US marshals and National Guard troops to “secure” paper ballots in key states, according to the Post.

“Mr. Waldron would have played a role in promoting allegations of voter fraud and in disseminating potential strategies to challenge the 2020 election results,” according to U.S. Representative Bennie G. Thompson, D-Miss., Chairman of the committees 1/6. “He was also apparently in touch with officials from Trump’s White House and Congress to discuss his theories in the weeks leading up to the January 6 attack. The document he allegedly provided to administration officials and to members of Congress is an alarming plan to overthrow a national election. “

But of course let’s ask this guy for advice on how Louisiana should run its election, and how, in his words, the state can ensure that all voters can be sure their votes count exactly as they’re cast, and that “we are truly a government of the people, by the people and for the people.”

With news reports having previously described Waldrons’ attempt to subvert these things for the presidential election ahead of the Louisiana hearing, one would think the topic could have come up. No.

Ardoin, a Republican who has struggled to appease fellow conspiratorial supporters while holding a clean election, warmly greeted Waldron and noted that he had a “fan club” in the room (an aide later told NBC News that the invitation to speak had been issued at the request of a “group of citizens”). When it was her turn to ask questions, Senator Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, who chairs the committee overseeing the elections, said the two had spoken “repeatedly” and liked the “ideas. fresh “that he brought to the table. .

So about these ideas. In wide-ranging testimony, Waldron said his general interest in the subject of ballot vulnerability stems from concerns about Black Lives Matter and Antifa, not worrying about any efforts to capture the election led by the White House itself. He claimed Louisiana’s system is vulnerable to false votes and false counts and suggested some sort of manual vote verification, which several Republicans on the panel questioned, citing the difficulty of implementation. Ardoin has also correctly pointed out that any system that takes too long to deliver results could erode trust rather than improve it.

The irony here is that the voting machines Louisiana needs to replace are old, but the Secretary of State’s office has historically proven its worth in organizing elections. While he sometimes yields to supporters of the big lie that the presidential election was stolen, a neutral observer might even conclude that Ardoins was a fairly good defender of electoral integrity.

If he wants things to stay that way, he really should send Waldron and his ilk to pack, for good.

