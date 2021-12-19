PM Modi in Goa today to attend Liberation Day celebrations | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to travel to Goa on Sunday for the celebrations marking the Liberation Day of Union territory. During the event, Prime Minister Modi will congratulate the freedom fighters and veterans of “Operation Vijay”, a mission undertaken by the Indian armed forces who freed Goa from Portuguese rule.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate several development projects, including the renovated Fort Aguada Prison Museum, Goa Medical College Super Specialist Block, New South Goa District Hospital, Aviation Skills Development Center of the Mopa Airport and the Dabolim-Navelim gas-insulated substation, Margao. , according to a statement from his office.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the Indian International University of Legal Education and Research of the Bar Council of India Trust in Goa.

On this occasion, PM Modi will issue a special cover and special postmark to mark the commemoration of the Indian Armed Forces liberating Goa from Portuguese rule. This special episode of the story is shown on the special cover, while the special cancellation features the Indian Navy ship Gomantak’s war memorial, built in memory of seven valiant young sailors and other personnel who gave their lives in “Operation Vijay,” according to the PMO’s statement.

Ahead of the official event at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Taleigao, Goa, Prime Minister Modi will also visit the Martyrs’ Memorial in Panaji to pay floral tributes. At around 2:30 p.m., he will attend the Sail Parade and flypast in Miramar, Panaji, the PMO informed.

Goa Liberation Day is celebrated on December 19 each year in India and marks the day the Indian armed forces liberated Goa in 1961 after 450 years of Portuguese rule. The Portuguese colonized several parts of India in 1510, but by the end of the 19th century Portuguese colonies in India were limited to Goa, Daman, Diu, Dadra, Nagar Haveli and the island of Anjediva.