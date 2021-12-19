President Joko Widodo officially opens the Ngawi Regency Grand Market





NGAWI JOURNAL – The large market of the regency of Ngawi, in East Java, was officially opened by President Joko Widodo on 12/17/21. After performing Friday prayers at the Baiturrahman Grand Mosque, the President accompanied by First Lady Iriana, the Governor of East Java and the Regent of Ngawi inaugurated the Grand Ngawi Market. Read also: Jokowi wears a cool jacket made by SMEs at Ngloram Blora airport, that’s the price of this cool jacket “The large Ngawi market has been completed and is ready for public use. This market is built as a modern market based on a green building with an area of ​​15,940 m2 and has 291 stalls of 244 Loss and 20 Dry Perte. “, Jokowi explained in his remarks at the inauguration of the large Ngawi market. The president hopes that the Ngawi market will become a center of commercial activities that can have a leverage effect to improve the economy of the community at large. Read also: President Jokowi prays on Friday at the Baiturrahman Grand Mosque, Ngawi regency “We hope that this market can become a center of commercial activity in Ngawi regency and should also be a lever for the economic movement of people in Ngawi and its surroundings,” Jokowi said. Ngawi Big Market was built on the basis of Presidential Decree No. 80 of Presidential Decree 43 of 2011. The reason it was built was that the Big Market previously did not meet SNI 8152 relating to popular markets. Also read: President Jokowi Inaugurates Ngloram Blora Airport in Central Java, “The Design is Like Under a Teak Forest” Before inaugurating the large Ngawi market, President Joko Widodo handed over parcels and cash assistance to hundreds of street vendors (PKL), who usually sell around the main square of the Ngawi regency, in the is from Java. In addition, the president also distributed T-shirts to a number of residents of the location. ***

