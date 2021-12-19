Editorial; George Orwell’s America and the 2020 Elections





We try not to get into national politics too often, but anyone who has lived in America for a while surely understands that these are not normal times.

And let’s be clear, what we’re going to say isn’t a partisan stance, nor anything particularly deep.

A substantial portion of the public appears to have drunk the Jim Jones-style Kool-Aid that last year’s election was somehow stolen from Donald Trump.

Based on what evidence? Apparently nothing but the illusion that because Trump had led the advance poll, it amounted to an election.

And why believe that? Because Trump more or less said it on election night. And because he had been preparing for this scenario for weeks by warning against postal voting as if it were a sinister plot against democracy, even though there is little evidence that postal voting has been subject to substantial fraud. In fact, Trump set the stage for this election night illusion by discouraging his voters from using the courier at the same time Democrats understood the electoral benefits of doing the exact opposite.

None of the false claims about the 2020 election have been supported by credible evidence. Zero.

Frankly, the only suggestion that is supported by evidence or common sense is that Trump is the one committing election irregularities. Even a year later, he refuses to recognize the election result.

Much worse, the legions of his party are associated with this sacrilege of our democratic way of life.

In irrelevant whataboutism, some of them respond that Hillary Clinton never conceded in 2016, seemingly forgetting her gracious speech on November 9 that year. Some see the necessary questions about Russia’s undisputed interference in the 2016 campaign as tantamount to questioning Trump’s legitimacy in some way.

Sad to say, we wake up this morning in an Orwellian America, in which the partisans – and this applies to some extent on both sides – tell us the sky is orange and expect us to couldn’t believe our eyes.

And unfortunately, many of us have fallen victim to this color blindness.

A seditious parody against our system of government was committed on January 6. And now many supporters are trying to tell us that what we have seen with our own eyes and heard with our own ears has not happened. The same supporters who refused to appoint a non-partisan commission to investigate the siege are now claiming partisanship on the part of the House committee that was established as the only alternative.

These are difficult times. These are sad and disappointing times.

The elections are getting ready. Applicants should be advised to leave Kool-Aid at the door. Our Editorial Board will ask who won the 2020 election. We will not be fantasized.

