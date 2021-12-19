OIC Conference an expression of solidarity with the Afghan people: PM Imran Khan





Prime Minister Imran Khan. AFP / FilePM Imran Khan will address the 17th extraordinary session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers tomorrow. Prime Minister welcomes delegations from OIC Member States, observers, friends and partners to Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday welcomed the delegation of member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for the 17th extraordinary session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, to be held in Parliament on Sunday .

The session is convened at the insistence of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as the chairperson of the OIC Summit.

Using his Twitter account, the Prime Minister wrote: I welcome the OIC delegations [member] states, observers, friends, partners [and] international organizations in Pakistan.

The OIC Extraordinary Session [Council of Foreign Ministers] is an expression of solidarity with the Afghans [people and] focus our collective energies on resolving the disastrous humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was looking forward to addressing delegations tomorrow (Sunday).

Meanwhile, all arrangements were finalized in Parliament before the OIC session. Red carpets and floral arrangements have been placed in the hallways to welcome guests.

In addition to the Foreign Ministers of Member States and OIC Observers, the participants will also include special guests from the United Nations, international financial institutions and some non-member states including the United States, United Kingdom, France, China, Russia, Germany. , Italy, Japan and the EU.

Earlier, speaking to the media in Parliament after reviewing the arrangements, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan’s stance on the situation in Afghanistan is increasingly being recognized, with the world joining in his voice.

The senior Pakistani diplomat said he was confident that Pakistan, as well as the foreign ministers of the OIC states, would take a step forward in building this consensus.

Qureshi said from day one that Pakistan had told the world about the looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and that the situation could also lead to economic collapse if the banking system remains dysfunctional for long.

He said the economic collapse of Afghanistan would not only impact the immediate neighbors or the region, but also the world in the form of an exodus of refugees, as well as terrorism.

The minister reiterated that the purpose of organizing the Moot was to bring the world’s attention to the food shortage, plight of children and financial hardship in this war-torn country.

