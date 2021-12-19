yogi: PM Modi supports Yogi for UP: ‘Bahut Upyogi’ | India News





BAREILLY: In strong support for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday gave a new term “UP + Yogi = Upyogi (useful)” to the electoral lexicon. “UP plus Yogi bahut hai upyogi (Uttar Pradesh plus Yogi are very useful),” he said, indicating that Adityanath would be the CM face of the party for the next legislative elections.

Modi made the comments after the launch of the six-lane Ganga electronic track project worth Rs 36,230 cr in Shahjahanpur, considered to be the longest in the country at 594 km. The motorway will connect the eastern and western regions of the UP from Meerut to Prayagraj. The project is expected to be completed in 2024.

“This highway will bring new industries and create employment opportunities for thousands of young people…” the prime minister said in his 40-minute speech to a crowd, which BJP leaders said exceeded one lakh.

Modi also addressed the opposition, saying: “You have seen how government money has been used by other parties. Today it is used by the government for development work. Previously, these projects had only started on paper, so politicians filled their coffers. Today, these projects ensure that your money is saved and that it is in your pocket … There are political parties that have problems with the heritage and development of the country … ”

The Prime Minister also congratulated the Yogi government for the public order situation in the west of the UP. He also said: “Before the BJP took over, there was a saying that you had to go home before sunset because people wielding kattas (homemade pistols) ruled the roads. … ”

(With contributions from the agency)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/pm-endorses-yogi-for-up-bahut-upyogi/articleshow/88365779.cms

