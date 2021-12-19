OIC session is an expression of solidarity with the Afghan people: PM





Welcoming foreign delegations for the upcoming Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) debate in Islamabad, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday that the special session was an expression of solidarity with the Afghan people.

Pakistan is set to host the OIC Foreign Ministers’ Debate in Islamabad on Sunday. The session is convened at the initiative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as the chairperson of the OIC Summit. Pakistan welcomed the call and offered to host the session.

In addition to the Foreign Ministers of OIC Member States and Observers, the participants would also include special guests from the United Nations, international financial institutions and some non-member states including the United States, United Kingdom, France, China, Russia, Germany, Italy, Japan and the EU.

The meeting is convened against the backdrop of the worsening humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. The session would provide an opportunity to consider practical and concrete steps to help meet the humanitarian needs of the Afghan people.

“I welcome the delegations of the OIC Member States, observers, friends, partners and international organizations to Pakistan,” the Prime Minister wrote on his official Twitter account.

– Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 18, 2021

He said the special session is an expression of solidarity with the Afghan people and focuses on “our collective energies to deal with the dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan”.

“I look forward to speaking at the Conference,” he added.

Earlier today, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the OIC debate in Islamabad would be “historic” and expressed confidence that the conference will be able to reach consensus on Afghanistan.

He made the remarks while speaking to the media after reviewing the arrangements for the 17th extraordinary session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers to be held in Parliament.

“We are on the threshold of history. If we take the right step, it can bring peace, stability and regional prosperity to Afghanistan. God forbid, if we have been negligent or if we have not taken the right decision, then Afghanistan may face a new crisis, ”warned the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Qureshi said concrete and timely steps were needed for the return of peace and stability in Afghanistan, adding that the OIC foreign ministers’ debate was held to put the Afghan crisis in the spotlight. .

According to the minister, this debate among other developments over the past month was proof that the world was paying attention to Pakistan’s position on the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

“From day one, Pakistan informed the world of the impending humanitarian crisis and that the situation could also lead to economic collapse if the banking system remains dysfunctional for a long time,” Qureshi said.

Earlier, FM Qureshi reviewed the arrangements for the OIC debate. The minister visited different parts of the parliament house and expressed his satisfaction with the arrangements.

