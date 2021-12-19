What does Lord Frost’s resignation mean for Boris Johnson’s future as Prime Minister?

T Lord Frost’s departure from Boris Johnson’s cabinet has been described as a watershed moment for the Prime Minister as his backbenchers spoke openly about the need for a new leadership for his party and government.

Lord Frost’s resignation could not have come at a worse time for Mr Johnson, who has faced the most damaging week of his tenure.

Mr Johnson’s longtime ally had initially agreed to stay until January, with The Sunday Times reporting that Mr Johnson had told his top EU negotiator that the government could not cope with a very early departure. publicized when he first tendered his resignation earlier this month.

Lord Frost who resigned from Cabinet

But in an exchange of letters on Saturday evening, Lord Frost said that as the news had been made public he would now step down with immediate effect.

Tory Brexiteer MP Andrew Bridgen told Times Radio it was quite honestly a devastating blow to the government and to the Prime Minister.

He added: Hes (Lord Frost) complained that he was not happy with the direction of government policy and clearly shared by a number of backbench MPs hence the revolt that we’ve had this week, and it also echoes what has been heard on the doorsteps of many former Tory voters in North Shropshire this week as well.

We are going to have to change policies and go back to conservative policies, (for) which we were voted, with a huge majority on the mandate.

And the Prime Minister has to think very carefully if he can change, if he wants to change, and I quite honestly think the Conservative members will be looking at the same issues over the Christmas break as well.

Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen

Mr Bridgen said: I think Lord Frost’s resignation, for many, will be a turning point quite honestly.

And he added: I feel like the old Boris Johnson we knew and loved a few years ago had been hijacked.

He warned: We are notoriously ruthless in the Conservative Party. If our leader is seen as a handicap, not a political asset, then they usually have to leave because the only real alternative to a Conservative government is a Labor government.

Lord Frost himself warned in his letter to the Prime Minister that he had concerns about the current direction of government travel.

And that he was worried about the prospect of coercive measures to control the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, 2019 Tory MPs Danny Kruger and Miriam Cates wrote in the Sunday Telegraph that their party must change.

They wrote: What’s wrong is that we find ourselves mired in allegations of sordid and rule-breaking, as the country finds itself in a swamp of rules and regulations that damage the fabric of society and our nation’s economy. Our supporters are embarrassed by the former, tired by the latter and irritated by both.

And they said: We need a new way forward as a party.

Veteran backbench Sir Roger Gale said on Friday Mr Johnson had to show he was capable of being a good prime minister if he was to keep going any longer.

I think this should be seen as a referendum on the performance of the Prime Minister and I think the Prime Minister is now in the last resort, he told BBC Radio 4 Today.

Already two strikes, one at the beginning of the week during the vote in the Commons and now this one. One more shot and let’s go.

The Conservative Party has a reputation for taking no prisoners. If the Prime Minister fails, the Prime Minister leaves.

While Sir Charles Walker, the former vice-chairman of the 1922 Tory MPs Committee, said a leadership race would be completely complacent, but added that Mr Johnson had at most 12 months to make a difference.

The prime minister has weeks, months, a year to fend for himself, he told Times Radio.

If we continue to make unforced errors over the next three to six months or nine months, it will become much more serious. It’s serious now, but it’s not yet at a critical level.

Mr Johnson will face a vote of no-confidence if more than 15% of his MPs, or 54 of parliamentarians, submit letters to the 1922 committee chairman, Sir Graham Brady.

When asked on Friday if he would quit if it was in the best interests of the Conservative Party, Mr Johnson replied: What we were focused on is getting the job done. What we’re focusing on is trying to make sure that we not only have the fastest vaccine rollout in Europe, the fastest booster rollout, as we’ve done before, but who have could, thanks to the Get Boosted Now campaign, avoid some of the most damaging consequences. from Omicron.

This is what the government is committed to doing now. This is what I am focusing on. And, you know what, I think that’s what people would want me to focus on right now.

The fury in the backbenchers began in October when the government launched an ill-fated bid to save former Tory MP Owen Paterson from suspension after it was discovered he had broken the rules of lobbying.

Owen Paterson

MPs were whipped for backing Mr. Paterson before the government did an about-face within 24 hours.

There was already discontent among backbench MPs over the broken manifesto promises on the triple lock on pensions, the modernization of railways in the North and an increase in national insurance to pay for the reforms of Social Protection.

This was further explored by Mr Johnson later conceding that the houses may have to be sold to fund social care costs.

The government was subsequently embroiled in a number of sordid scandals, including allegations that parties were held in Whitehall during coronavirus restrictions last year.

While his own standards adviser is said to have grown angry after an Election Commission investigation into the renovation of Mr Johnson’s apartment has raised fears the PM has misled Lord Geidt.

And over the past week, Mr Johnson suffered his biggest rebellion to date as nearly 100 of his MPs voted against the implementation of the Covid passes.

The Tories also suffered a humiliating defeat in the North Shropshire by-election, where Mr Paterson previously enjoyed a majority of nearly 23,000.