Ashes 2021-22 – Ian Chappell

One is inspiring, well respected and will become a strong leader; the other is an ordinary and unlucky captain

Imran Khan, a good leader on the Pakistani side before becoming Prime Minister, says in his book: “A good cricket captain must understand bowling. Who better than Cummins – a top racer – to understand bowling?

He is also by far the most inspiring player in the Australian squad, and even when he was replaced as captain this week, the team have always played hard with their reputation in mind.

Cummins acquired the appropriate nickname Postman Pat before being named captain. He is granted this handle because he delivers regularly, often providing Australia with a desk when needed.

Will Cummins have days when not everything goes exactly as planned? Too fair – that’s the life of a captain, and of any leader anywhere in the world. However, Cummins will improve as a captain because that’s what good leaders do – they learn from their mistakes and try to avoid making them in the future.

The only question Cummins cannot answer is how many tests it will miss due to injury or Covid regulations. His second test hiccup is the one he will prefer to avoid, but having to miss matches is something you need to deal with.

Root is not an inspiring captain and this is indicated by the number of times his team find their way to a decent position but cannot complete the job.

Cummins will become a really strong leader and get great support because he is well respected. Eventually, he will be classified as a good leader for all occasions. Much will depend on his composure and common sense.

What is the opposite definition of great leadership? Chances are it comes down to Joe Root’s captaincy.

Root is a great hitter but a poor captain. It wouldn’t be unfair to describe him as an ordinary, unlucky captain. You rarely find a long-haul captain who lacks imagination but is also lucky. A lucky captain is usually lucky because the players think he’s some sort of miracle worker and things tend to work out thanks to the belief of the team.

It showed Adelaide Oval once again that misfortune follows Root’s team. The English bowlers regularly beat the bat but had little to show for their honest work. However, England managers’ tolerance for mediocrity was also in the spotlight when far from their best goalkeeper Jos Buttler was picked again and made even more inexcusable blunders.

No swaggering bluff at press conferences can cover up England’s selection errors.

It’s not that the Root team doesn’t like him – on the contrary – it’s just that he’s made so many bad decisions that they have to think, “Oh no, not yet.”

He’s not an inspiring captain and this is indicated by the number of times his team find their way to a decent position but can’t finish the job. It happened again when, after conceding 425 to Brisbane, England repeated their mistakes at Adelaide to lose 473 for the loss of nine. Another sign of Root’s insufficiency was the number of times he placed an English outfielder in a capture position following an upward shot going into that area. A good captain – as Richie Benaud said regularly – is two laps ahead, otherwise he is late in the game. A responsible leader has a team of competitors who want to play for their skipper.

Root had to find a way to be in the lead in Adelaide’s test if England were to return to the series. Unfortunately, they once again let the opportunity slip by with questionable bowling and even more negative tactics. The dreaded conclusion; “Oh no, not yet,” will likely be a regular comment while Root remains in charge.

Former Australian captain Ian Chappell is a columnist

