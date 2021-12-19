



Hong Kong held its first legislature on Sunday since China amended laws to reduce the number of directly elected lawmakers and veterinary candidates to ensure that only CCP loyalists can run. Hong Kong is semi-autonomous and is currently ruled by Carrie Lam, who was sworn in by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2017. Meanwhile, the latest election, which was originally scheduled for September last year but has been postponed due to COVID, is expected to see a turnout of over 4.4 million Hong Kong people. During his campaign, Lam vowed to completely solve Hong Kong’s housing problem by building more than 900,000 units in the city’s underdeveloped northern outskirts, The New York Times reported. Although the city-state has witnessed frequent protests, Lam maintained that Hong Kong was out of danger. To support her position, the 64-year-old woman repeatedly appeared in interviews, smiling and rejecting the fact that the city was being crushed by the CCP. It is imperative to note that the city’s law enforcement agencies have arrested more than 10,000 pro-democracy protesters. ever since the draconian National Security Law (NSL) gave them the power to do so. Hong Kong Constitutional and Continental Affairs Minister Erick Tsang on Saturday warned that foreign forces could attempt to undermine the elections. Meanwhile, amid constant calls to boycott the elections, the city has offered facilities, such as free transportation, to attract voters to the voting booth. Either way, pre-election polls predicted low voter turnout. Vote for HK our house! The election of LegCo is important for you and for the future of Hong Kong! read a message from the Hong Kong government. I call on members of the public to fulfill their civic duties in the interest of a speedy resumption of normal activities, Lam previously said of the elections. “The entire voting process will be closed loop. Voters who visit these special polling stations cannot leave the polling station area, they cannot enter the community, she added, dismissing fears the election could trigger a wave of COVID. (Photo: AP) (With access point inputs)

