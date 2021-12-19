Beginning of the end of Boris Johnson’s mandate? Controversies, Covid and crushing defeats push UK into leadership mess

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced a new crisis as Brexit Minister David Frost resigned on Saturday due to his disillusion with his government’s leadership, dealing a heavy blow to the beleaguered leader who could be more than ever closer to the end of his term.

UK Tory top MPs now believe that the rapid rise in prices and taxes in the spring, followed by a beating for the Tories in the local elections in May, will mark the start of the end of Boris’ tenure as Prime Minister Johnson, according to reports.

Following a massive rebellion by his backbenchers in the Commons on Tuesday against Covid rules and a humiliating defeat to the Liberal Democrats in the previously secure Tory seat of North Shropshire two days later, Johnson learns he has only three to four months to turn the tide or risk being dropped off, the Guardian reported.

But what drove this leadership crisis in the UK, which now faces another looming wave of Covid amid Omicron’s emergence, and where is the country heading?

Crushing by-election defeat as people question Johnson’s response to Covid

Johnson’s Conservative Party suffered a devastating defeat in a parliamentary by-election that was deemed a referendum on his government amid weeks of scandal and spike in COVID-19 infections.

Liberal Democrat Helen Morgan overturned a Tory majority of nearly 23,000 in the last election to win Thursday’s contest in North Shropshire, a rural area in North West England which was represented by a nearly Tory continuously since 1832. The election was called after the former Conservative Member of Parliament resigned amid a corruption scandal.

The result will increase the pressure on Johnson just two years after his re-election with a seemingly unassailable majority of 80 seats in Parliament. But his authority has been shaken in recent weeks by allegations he and his staff attended Christmas parties last year as the country was on lockdown, efforts to shield an ally from allegations of illegal lobbying. and suggestions that he improperly accepted donations to fund the lavish renovation. from his official residence.

Against this backdrop, supporters and opponents are questioning Johnson’s handling of the pandemic after coronavirus infections hit record highs this week as the highly transmissible variant of omicron swept across the UK.

“Tonight the people of North Shropshire have spoken on behalf of the British people,” Morgan said in his victory speech. “They said loud and clear: ‘Boris Johnson, the party is over. It will be examined, it will be challenged, and it can and will be defeated. ‘”

Thursday’s result is the Conservatives’ second partial electoral defeat this year. In June, Liberal Democrat Sarah Green won a by-election in Chesham and Amersham, a constituency in northwest London that has been a traditional Conservative stronghold.

Johnson was already in trouble before the loss of Bypoll

The leader said on Friday he took “personal responsibility” for the crushing defeat of the by-elections in a constituency never lost before by his Conservative party.

“I take personal responsibility,” the besieged Johnson said in a news clip, calling the vote in the constituency of North Shropshire, in central England, “very disappointing” for the victory of the United States. Liberal Democrats.

“With all humility I have to accept this verdict,” Johnson said, insisting he understood “the frustrations of the people” and “what voters are saying in North Shropshire”.

The 57-year-old was already reeling from a series of scandals and setbacks, in which around 100 of his lawmakers rebelled in parliament on Tuesday against the government’s introduction of major events passes.

His authority has also been repeatedly hit in recent weeks by corruption allegations and reports that his staff violated coronavirus restrictions last Christmas.

Overwhelmed by controversies

However, Britain is also suffering from runaway inflation due to large borrowing during shutdowns, high energy prices and congested supply chains. Tax increases are also looming from next April, which could further irritate the electorate.

Johnson – who won overwhelming support from voters in 2019 on his ‘Get Brexit Done’ promise – has been in the throes of controversy for weeks.

It started with his unsuccessful attempt to change the disciplinary rules of Parliament to spare MP Owen Paterson a suspension after he was found guilty of breaking lobbying rules.

Paterson, who had occupied the North Shropshire seat since 1997, then resigned, forcing Thursday’s vote.

This crisis, however, was quickly overshadowed by reports that Downing Street staff broke Covid rules last year by throwing multiple parties around Christmas – just as the public were told to cancel their festive plans.

In another episode of the saga, the senior official responsible for investigating the party’s claims recused himself on Friday following reports of rallies in his own department.

“To ensure that the ongoing investigation retains the public confidence, the Cabinet Secretary recused himself for the remainder of the process,” said a statement from Johnson’s Downing Street office.

Johnson became Prime Minister almost 2 years ago, capitalizing on his backing for Brexit and his carefully curated image as a goofy but sympathetic politician. He consolidated his position by calling early elections just five months later after parliament rejected the withdrawal agreement he had negotiated with the European Union. The Conservatives won 365 seats in the election, 80 more than all the other parties combined.

But Brexit is no longer the central issue in British policy.

Many voters are frustrated after two years of a pandemic that has claimed more than 145,000 lives, triggered a series of lockdowns and damaged the economy.

Then there are the scandals and missteps that have made Johnson look more like someone who’s lost control than his favorite character of a slightly disheveled leader who is so busy he doesn’t take control. trouble combing your hair.

He was forced to apologize last month after trying to change parliamentary rules to avoid censorship from Conservative lawmaker Owen Paterson who lobbied government agencies on behalf of the companies he worked for. Paterson ultimately resigned, triggering the by-election in North Shropshire.

“Electoral asset”

However, others have warned that the surge in Covid infections could give the prime minister time to straighten his fortunes.

“It doesn’t mean the end, and it sure doesn’t mean leadership challenges,” said Charles Walker, vice-chairman of the party’s 1922 committee, which collects letters of censure and manages any leadership contests.

“The Conservative Party will not have a leadership challenge as we move towards potential new restrictions around Covid,” Walker added.

Party Chairman Oliver Dowden, also Minister of the Government Without Portfolio, said voters in North Shropshire were “fed up and kicked us” but “we heard it loud and clear” .

“The Prime Minister is an electoral asset for the Conservative Party,” he told Sky News.

“On the big calls, (he) has the vision and the direction to get us through this difficult time.”

With contributions from The Associated Press, Reuters, AFP.

