Bhuttos, Sharifs responsible for the fate of Pakistan: Imran





Prime Minister Imran Khan, while calling corruption the reason to destroy a country, said the factor behind countries’ poverty was not lack of resources but the corruption of their leaders. “Corruption is something that destroys a country. Poor countries are poor not because they lack resources, but because their leaders are corrupt, ”the prime minister said in an interview with Al Jazeera. The developing world is poor because the ruling elite have embezzled money and laundered it in offshore accounts. He said the rule of law and public welfare were the two guiding principles of the state of Medina.

“A society is only civilized when it has the rule of law. Without the rule of law, there is no future. When ministers start to fly, you can’t progress, ”he noted. Coming to his political fight, the Prime Minister said his fight was against the corrupt ruling elite which was destroying the country.

He told the interviewer that there were two well-established family parties, a reference to the Bhutto-led PPP and the Sharif-led PML-N, so fighting them was like fighting a mafia.

He said both sides had money and state resources which also used money and media against him.

Regarding the situation in Afghanistan, he said it was madness what the West had been doing in the country for 20 years. He said no Afghans were involved in 9/11, but Western powers occupied Afghanistan to achieve goals that could never be achieved by military means. Because of the position itself, the prime minister said, he has been criticized enormously.

He said that like other developing countries, Pakistan was also facing imported inflation due to rising prices of commodities like edible oil and pulses which are imported. He said that to eliminate the disparities in the education system, the government introduced a basic education program with consensus and consultation of all stakeholders.

Regarding Islamophobia, he said that Muslim leaders have never presented true Islam to the West, especially after 9/11. This made Muslims in Western countries confronted with Islamophobia despite the fact that terrorism had nothing to do with Islam. He said Imran Khan alone could not bring about any change, but the entire Muslim world had to take a common stance in forums like the United Nations to make a difference.

When asked about Afghanistan, he said Pakistan was facing a very difficult situation after it emerged from the US and Taliban takeover. He said the world, including the United States, should think rationally for the sake of 40 million people, otherwise the situation would lead to chaos and terrorism because ISIS was already there.

Regarding the Kashmir conflict, he said Pakistan has a responsibility to raise the issue in every forum. He said if India launched a strike against Pakistan, it would react exactly as it did in 2019. “Only fools can think of putting two nuclear powers face to face. Indians are good but they are ruled. by fanatics, ”he noted.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailytimes.com.pk/856750/bhuttos-sharifs-responsible-for-pakistans-plight-imran/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

