Critics warn Trump and loyalists planning 2024 Electoral College heist, whether or not he runs again | Government





WASHINGTON Donald Trump calls the 2020 presidential election the real big lie, a twisted race against him by Democrats via election irregularities and fraud on a massive and defining scale. His critics accuse him of wasting voters, claiming he and his GOP loyalists are planning a heist in 2024.

While teasing another White House candidacy, Trump mocked Democrats this month in a statement, claiming without providing any evidence that they cannot assert facts in states such as Wisconsin, La Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, New Hampshire and others like New Mexico, where the Democratic Secretary of State changed election laws without legislative approval just before the election, making it virtually impossible the victory of the Republican presidential candidate.

His critics warn that he and other Republicans are taking action not to help voters stay healthy during a pandemic while they vote, but to give the next GOP candidate a card without getting out of jail. The Republicans have reorganized the electoral campaign boards in Michigan. Candidates who espoused 2020 Trump-style fraud allegations have won races to become judges and election inspectors in Pennsylvania. And there are moves in Colorado and other potential swing states for Conservatives to apply for positions in key election offices.

Analysts and former officials warn of a scenario during a tight vote count in 2024 where a senior official in the state of Georgia, or perhaps Arizona or Wisconsin, refuses to certify that the Democratic candidates appear to be winning the Electoral College there. That same state official would be handpicked for the time being by Trump and his loyalists. In this hypothetical for the future moment, Trump appears publicly shortly thereafter, declaring victory and promising revenge on anyone who opposes him when his second term begins in two months.

But outside of the Mar-a-Lago ballroom, a constitutional crisis is already developing.

It’s Trump’s not-so-secret weapon, should he show up again, former Rep. David Jolly, R-Fla said. The correct way to look at all of this is through a presidential cycle lens. Because it’s always about him.

The goal here is to prevent the certification of Electoral College votes in enough places that could help Trump reach 270, Jolly said, referring to the number of electoral votes needed to hold the presidency. It’s not just a legal issue after this kind of scenario. Of course, the Constitution is there to protect us, but in a situation like this, which Trump tried to make happen in 2020, it’s anyone… guess what will happen next.

The 45th president and still leader of the GOP has endorsed nearly two dozen skeptics of the 2020 election in races for secretary of state and state attorneys general, many on the battlefield.

This remake of electoral processes in some states, in particular, has continued without a firm response from Trump as to whether he will stand again.

He’s much taller than Trump. After January 6, he realized that the way back to the White House was through state houses and state governments. The steps for a successful reversal of the election go through the state houses, said David Pepper, author of the book Laboratories of Autocracy.

All the right foundation is behind it. If Trump doesn’t run away, it’s the same threat as if he did run away, he said in an interview. The tools are in place to truly threaten a free and fair election. But he doesn’t just disappear if Trump does.

Retired Ohio GOP Representative Anthony Gonzalez calls it the toughest challenge facing our country.

Trump evaluated what went wrong on Jan.6 and is taking action to install the right people to make the right decision in the toughest times, Gonzalez told CNN on Nov. 14.

Why couldn’t he steal the election? Who stood in his way? Every American institution is run only by people, Gonzalez said. And you need the right people to make the right decision during the toughest times. He systematically travels the country and tries to kick these people out and install people who are going to do exactly what he wants them to do.

Those who see an effort to possibly reverse the Electoral College 2024 certification process point to these and other moves described by the Brookings Institution and the Brennan Center for Justice:

n Georgia’s legislature voted along party lines to remove the secretary of state who resisted Trump’s calls for votes last November from the process in favor of a hand-picked official.

n The Republican governor of Texas enacted a measure written by the GOP that targets election officials and election agents with sanctions, while putting in place measures that limit access to the vote.

n Nineteen states have passed laws that make it more difficult to vote. Many of the changes, according to Brookings’ Elaine Kamarck, were aimed at early voting and postal ballots, which generally favor Democrats.

Still, Matthew Germer of the conservative R Street Institute has looked at these measures and diagnosed relatively benign changes that have been overly politicized due to the attention to election demands stolen by Trump.

But Jolly said the measures put certification in the hands of officials with partisan affiliation, not constitutional affiliation, adding: A big theme in virtually all of these changes is the handcuffing of local election officials … and the consolidation of power.

Hans von Spakovsky, head of the Heritage Foundations Electoral Reform Initiative, calls the 2024 warnings much ado about nothing.

How the hell is a change going to favor one side over the other? he said. I don’t care which official performs the certification, they have a constitutional duty to ensure that the election was properly conducted, which means that anyone who is eligible has the right to vote. It does not matter therefore the political party of an official.

Pressed in a phone interview about the changes pushed by the GOP since the 2020 election, von Spakovsky essentially said the Democrats started it.

You mean like the Democrats who started the Secretaries of State project, like Soros? von Spakovsky said, referring to a tax-exempt political organization linked to wealthy progressives like billionaire George Soros in the early 2010s that helped Democrats win a dozen state posts involved in the elections.

It was the progressive left that was the first to set up something like this, he said. Many of these people started to deviate from state rules. You mean people who do not want to adhere to electoral laws, check out the Secretaries of State project. … They are trying to make people believe that something strange or bad is happening when it has been happening, from the left, for years.

In a Nov. 18 statement, Trump praised a state representative from the Wisconsin GOP for introducing a resolution to decertify President Joe Bidens’ victory in 2020, adding: Only one state senator must co-sponsor the resolution for a vote in each chamber. Which American patriot in the State Senate will step forward?

Trump and the conservative media have repeated false and misleading statements so often that two in three Republicans believe the election was stolen, consistent poll results show.

The game is about getting enough loyalists to express it over and over again. They try to make everything look legitimate when it doesn’t, Pepper said. So to more and more people it seems legal even though just a few years ago people would have said, this is crazy. You can not do this.

That’s essentially what they were trying to do with Pence on January 6: convince him it’s legal, he said, referring to former Vice President Mike Pence and White House efforts. to push him not to certify the victory of Bidens Electoral College. The scary thing is that Trump and others figured it all out too late in 2020. They’ve learned their lesson and will have had years to put all the pieces together.

Official Washington watches from afar, but distracted by its intense focus, as usual, on itself: the recent messy process of passing bipartisan infrastructure and Democrats-crafted social spending legislation.

In Washington, all the time is BIF and BBB, Jolly said. But outside of the ring road, it’s a much bigger story. Much bigger.

