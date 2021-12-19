PM Modi will travel to Goa tomorrow to participate in Goa Liberation Day celebrations









New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Goa on Sunday to attend Goa Liberation Day celebrations at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Taleigao in Goa around 3 p.m., the Prime Minister’s office informed (PMO).

According to the PMO, the prime minister will congratulate the freedom fighters and veterans of “Operation Vijay” during the ceremony.

Goa Liberation Day is celebrated on December 19 each year to mark the success of “Operation Vijay” undertaken by the Indian armed forces which liberated Goa from Portuguese rule.

Prime Minister to inaugurate several development projects including refurbished Fort Aguada Prison Museum, Goa Medical College Super Specialized Block, New South Goa District Hospital, Airport Aviation Skills Development Center de Mopa and the gas-insulated Dabolim-Navelim substation, Margao.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the India International University of Legal Education and Research of Bar Council of India Trust in Goa.

The Prime Minister has constantly strived to improve medical infrastructure and provide top-notch medical facilities across the country. In line with this vision, the super specialized block at Goa Medical College and Hospital was built at a cost of over Rs. 380 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana program.

It is the only state-of-the-art super-specialty hospital in the entire state of Goa, offering top-of-the-line super-specialty services. It will provide specialized services like angioplasty, bypass surgery, liver transplantation, kidney transplantation, dialysis, etc. The super specialized block will also house a 1000 LPM PSA plant installed under PM-CARES.

The New South Goa District Hospital, built at a cost of approximately Rs. 220 crore, is equipped with a modern medical infrastructure including OPD services in 33 specialties, the latest diagnostic and laboratory facilities and services like physiotherapy, l audiometry, etc. beds, LMO tank of 5500 liters and 2 PSA plants of 600 liters per minute (lpm).

The redevelopment of the prison museum at Aguada Fort as a heritage tourist destination under the Swadesh Darshan program cost over Rs. 28 crores. Prior to the liberation of Goa, Aguada Fort was used to incarcerate and torture freedom fighters.

The museum will highlight the contributions and sacrifices made by the eminent freedom fighters who fought for the liberation of Goa and pay them a dignified tribute.

The aviation skills development center at the future Mopa airport, built at a cost of around Rs. 8.5 crore, aims to provide training in 16 different job profiles. Interns will be able to secure employment opportunities in the Mopa Airport project as soon as it becomes operational, as well as other airports in India and abroad.

The Davorlim-Navelim gas-insulated substation, Margao, was built at a cost of around Rs 16 crore as part of the integrated energy development program of the Indian government’s Department of Energy. It will provide a stable power supply to the villages of Davorlim, Nessai, Navelim, Aquem-Baixo and Telaulim.

The Bar Council of India Trust’s International Indian Legal Education and Research University will be established in line with the government’s goal of transforming Goa into a hub for higher and technical education.

The Prime Minister will also issue special coverage and a special cancellation to mark the commemoration of the Indian armed forces liberating Goa from Portuguese rule.

This special episode of the story is shown on the special cover, while the special cancellation features the Indian naval ship Gomantak’s war memorial, built in memory of seven valiant young sailors and other personnel who donated their life in “Operation Vijay”.

The Prime Minister will also publish “My Stamp” representing the Hutatma Smarak in Patradevi, which salutes the great sacrifices made by the martyrs of the Goa Liberation Movement. A “Meghdoot Postcard” featuring a collage of photos from various events during the Goa liberation struggle will also be presented to the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister will also distribute prizes to the best Panchayat / Municipality, Swayampurna Mitras and beneficiaries of the Swayampurna Goa program.

During his visit, around 2.15 p.m., the Prime Minister will also pay floral tributes to the Martyrs’ Memorial, Azad Maidan, Panaji. Around 2:30 p.m., he will attend the Sail Parade and flypast in Miramar, Panaji. (ANI)

