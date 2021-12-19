will it invade? | Journalist

In a 2014 article titled Two Dangerous Dinosaurs, I wrote about the threat to the free world and global stability from Russian and Chinese dictators Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.

Seven years later, this danger is a dominant international reality. Over the past year, I have regularly written about China which, under Jinping’s umbrella, aspires to rule the world, causing a new cold war with the United States.

Putin also continues to stir up the confrontation with the West. Today, 175,000 armed Russian soldiers are amassed at Russia’s borders with Ukraine for a possible invasion which could be the bloodiest conflict on European soil since World War II. US President Joe Biden has warned Putin of the devastating economic consequences if Moscow violates Ukraine’s borders. A heavy package of economic and financial sanctions from allies of the United States and the West is being prepared. It will include the essential Nord Stream 2 pipeline, owned and built by the Kremlin-controlled gas conglomerate Gazprom.

It would be a devastating blow to Russia’s struggling economy. North 2 passes under the Baltic Sea, through Germany, and would supply 55 billion cubic meters of Russian natural gas to Europe each year, 15% of the continent’s gas imports, generating significant revenues for Moscow. The completed pipeline is awaiting regulatory approval. But the new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has warned of the possible consequences for the project if the inviolability of Ukraine’s borders is not respected. Bidens national security adviser Jake Sullivan has said that if Vladimir Putin wants to see gas flow through this pipeline, he may not want to risk invading Ukraine.

In addition to the sanctions, the United States and NATO will send more troops to allies threatened by Russian aggression in Central and Eastern Europe. While there is no question of deploying troops directly to Ukraine, Washington will continue to provide for its defense capabilities, worth $ 2.5 billion since 2014, including $ 450 million this year.

But what are Putin’s motivations? Is its real agenda at work here to reestablish Russia as a resurrected great power, a position it enjoyed as the driving force behind the Soviet Union? Moscow is uncomfortable with the fact that China has replaced Russia as the West’s main military, security and ideological concern. Biden said China was his main target in the global battle between democracy and autocracy.

Used to being the center of Western attention, Putin must feel marginalized, almost irrelevant. The Russian economy has little global significance compared to the United States, China, Germany or Japan. Putin gains influence only when he poses a threat to world stability through the exercise of Russia’s considerable military power, hence the accumulation of his troops near Ukraine.

And the West readily pays attention to it. In addition to monitoring the threat this could pose to the stability of Europe, the United States would like to wrest Russia from China’s grip. Washington recognizes the danger of a China / Russia axis that could pull Iran and Turkey into its orbit and fuel the spread of authoritarianism globally. The United States and its allies would also like to capitalize on Moscow’s growing insecurity in the face of Beijing’s penetration with its Belt and Road initiative in Russia near abroad; as well as the lingering nostalgia for Russia for its glory days and the anathema at the idea of ​​becoming Beijing’s little brother and Chinese satellite. They gladly offer a Western court, giving Putin that feeling of international significance that the former KGB officer craves.

But is Western indulgence enough to prevent it from invading Ukraine to add to the annexation of Crimea? Historically, Russia dominated the Ukraine which it conquered and colonized in the 17th and 18th centuries, marking the arrival of Russia as a great European power. Without Ukraine, Russia is relegated to the fringes of Europe, both physically and figuratively. No wonder Moscow has shown great determination to fight for Ukraine, whose loss it fears.

But Ukraine wants to find its way. Among the former Soviet republics, it was just behind Russia in terms of population and wealth. It propelled the collapse of the Soviet Union when 90 percent of its population supported the country’s declaration of independence. Putin does not accept the independence of Ukraine. In his recent essay The Historical Unity of Russians and Ukrainians and in his frequent assertions that Russians and Ukrainians are one people, he is seen as having an imperial agenda and as a return to Tsarist Russia with his refusal to ‘accept Ukraine as a distinct and separate nation. .

Kiev leaned west. Earlier this year, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on the United States and Europe to establish a clear roadmap for Ukraine to finally join NATO and the European Union. Putin is relentlessly opposed to Western military and security forces on his doorstep. He asks Ukraine never to join NATO. Biden dismisses this claim that he doesn’t accept anyone’s red lines.

Moscow released more red lines last Friday. And Biden is planning more military equipment for Kiev. The fight for Ukraine is on. What’s next for Putin? Melinda Haring of the Atlantic Council warns: No one knows how far he will go, but he wants to block Ukraine’s European aspirations, period.

will it invade?