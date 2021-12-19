Nuclear war could break out against India, Imran Khan





Islamabad: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again threatened nuclear war with poisonous statements against India. He gave this jackal in an interview. Speaking of Jammu and Kashmir, he also commented on the so-called “suffering” of the people there. Imran Khan called Jammu and Kashmir “occupied Kashmir by India” and said that 80 lakh Kashmiris were being forced to stay in an “open prison”.

Imran Khan used words like “BJP fascist government” for the Indian government and said that this government is dangerous for India and the whole region. He said he feared the BJP’s policies could lead to nuclear war. He said: “I don’t know how the BJP is running the country from such smart people like the Hindus. Referring to the ‘famine’ in Afghanistan, he called on the United States for support. Imran Khan said that it was beyond his understanding of the usefulness of the United States for two decades.

Prime Minister Imran has said that only a hard mind can think so, but there is concern that when two nuclear powers clash the consequences will be fatal. He also claimed that if India carried out an airstrike Pakistan would respond with the same aggression as in February 2019. He demanded India’s personal relations with Islamic countries and said he was raising the issue everywhere. Kashmir question, but that there was no hope. Imran said whoever follows Prophet Muhammad will move forward.

