



Former President Donald Trump garnered foreign interest payments at his Pennsylvania Avenue hotel in a deal that was the epicenter of a corrupt presidency, says the head of a citizen watchdog organization. Anyone looking to curry favor with his administration might simply go to his eponymous hotel a few blocks from the White House and instant cash, Noah Bookbinder, executive director of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, wrote in an op-ed for NBC published on Saturday. Bookbinder slammed the operation following a scathing report published by the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure. The report, released Thursday, claims Trump received unimpeded and unattended payments through his hotel from foreign entities. It was found that the General Services Administration (GSA), charged with overseeing the historic ownership of the former post office, which the Trump organization leases to the public, ignored glaring constitutional issues. The report also states that the administration authorized a conflict of interest when Trump refused to part with the property while he was president. The emoluments clause of the Constitution prohibits federal agents from receiving foreign interest payments or benefits to guard against undue influences. Still, the GSA has washed its hands of any responsibility for tracking foreign government payments to the hotel or identifying the origins of more than $ 75 million in loans arranged by Trump and his family, according to the report. Donald Trump should never have been allowed to retain hotel ownership when he became president, argued the former federal corruption prosecutor. On issues ranging from taxes to environmental regulations to foreign policy, we have never known whether the Trump administration is making decisions in the best interests of the American people or in the interests of its bottom line, he said. -he writes. When Trump refused to take action after Saudi agents brutally murdered US-based journalist [Jamal Khashoggi], did it have anything to do with Saudi officials pay thousands for Trump hotel rooms? Bookbinder interviewed. The only advantage of Trump retaining ownership of the hotel while he was president, says Bookbinder, was that he exposed the loopholes in the system. Congress must act now before they are exploited again, he warned. Read the Bookbinders editorial here.

