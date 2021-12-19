PM Modi in Goa today to report on development work and attend Liberation Day festivities





With the legislative elections in Goa approaching, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to the coastal state on Sunday to attend Goa Liberation Day celebrations and launch a series of development projects. Prime Minister Modi will congratulate freedom fighters and veterans of “Operation Vijay” at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Taleigao. Goa Liberation Day is celebrated on December 19 each year to mark the success of Operation Vijay, undertaken by the Indian armed forces to liberate Goa from Portuguese rule. It is also expected to inaugurate several development projects, including the renovated Fort Aguada prison museum, the Dabolim-Navelim gas-insulated substation and the Mopa airport aeronautical skills development center. I look forward to being in Goa tomorrow to participate in the Goa Liberation Day celebrations. A lot of development works will also be inaugurated tomorrow, which will positively transform the lives of the wonderful people of Goas, Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet. I look forward to being in Goa tomorrow to participate in the Goa Liberation Day celebrations. Many development works will also be inaugurated tomorrow which will positively transform the lives of the wonderful people of Goas. https://t.co/cRlDVZhGW5 pic.twitter.com/x2JpRwto1p Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 18, 2021 Built at a cost of around Rs 8.5 crore, the Aviation Skills Development Center at the upcoming Mopa Airport will offer training in 16 different job profiles. This will help young people to qualify for employment opportunities at the Mopa Airport Project as soon as it becomes operational, as well as at other airports in India and abroad. READ | Congress partners with Goa Forward Party ahead of State Assembly polls To boost the health infrastructure of coastal states, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the New South Goa District Hospital and the Goa Medical College super-specialized block, built at a cost of Rs 380 crore as part of the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha program Yojana. He will lay the foundation stone for the India International University of Legal Education and Research of Bar Council of India Trust in Goa. At Fort Aguada, which has been redeveloped as a heritage tourist destination, Prime Minister Modi will issue special coverage and special cancellation to mark the commemoration of the Indian armed forces liberating Goa from Portuguese rule. He will also launch “My Stamp” representing the “Hutatma Smarak” in Patradevi, which salutes the great sacrifices made by those who made the supreme sacrifice in the Goa liberation movement. READ | In one graphic: Carnival of the defection of Goas A “Meghdoot Postcard” featuring a collage of images from different events during the movement will also be presented to the Prime Minister. It will also distribute prizes to the best panchayat / municipality, “Swayampurna Mitras” and to the beneficiaries of the “Swayampurna Goa Program”. Later in the afternoon, PM Modi will pay floral tributes at the Martyrs’ Memorial in Azad Maidan, Panaji. He will then attend the Sail Parade and Fly Past in Miramar in the state capital. READ | Not only Congress, but the BJP also faces problems in states related to polls (With PTI inputs)

