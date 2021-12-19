Chinese NPC and founder of Zozo are back on Earth, Thailand’s new rail hub

Welcome to your week in Asia.

This will be the last edition of Your Week in Asia in 2021. We list the events for the rest of December in this newsletter.

The technological gatherings will be the highlights of the holiday weeks. Huawei is launching a new smartwatch capable of measuring blood pressure, while Baidu will host an annual AI conference through its metaverse app. In Taiwan, an international semiconductor industry show is expected to attract a lot of attention as the world faces a chip shortage.

We will be back soon with Your Year in Asia, a preview of the biggest events of 2022. Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. We wish you a happy New Year.

MONDAY

Chinese lawmakers meet

The Standing Committee of the Chinese Legislature, the National People’s Congress, is meeting until Thursday to consider several bills. Among them will be a draft amendment to the Law on Trade Unions. The current law provides a limited opportunity for millions of workers in the so-called odd-job economy to join a union, according to research agency NPC Observer. Protests by delivery men for more social benefits have multiplied in recent years.

Other bills include the Women’s Rights and Interests Protection Act, which follows sexual allegations by Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai. Another proposal is to strengthen the monitoring of the implementation of the country’s annual and long-term plans for economic and social development.

Zozo founder Maezawa returns from space

Billionaire Yusaku Maezawa and his crew are set to return to Earth after becoming the first Japanese citizen to visit the International Space Station. However, he will have little time to rest after his 12-day mission. He is expected to start preparing for his next mission around the moon, aboard SpaceX’s Starship vehicle in 2023.

TUESDAY

End of the special session of the Diet in Japan

Japan’s special parliamentary session ends after the passage of a supplementary budget designed to support the economy affected by COVID. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will now focus on strengthening the country’s economic competitiveness through decarbonization and digitization.

WEDNESDAY

Thailand central bank monetary policy announcement

THURSDAY

Huawei launches a new connected watch

Ailing Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies is unveiling its latest smartwatch in a bid to show it is retaining its technological prowess, despite years of US sanctions. Huawei has hinted that its new smartwatch, or Huawei Watch D, will be able to measure the user’s blood pressure. Rival Apple is developing a similar feature, but has yet to introduce it to the Apple Watch series.

Opening of the new Thai central station

The State Railway of Thailand moves its function as a central station from Hua Lamphong to Bang Sue. Other trains will depart and end at the new complex, billed as the largest station in Southeast Asia. The station has been in operation since August, when a new suburban line connecting northern and central Bangkok began test operations. The line started its commercial services in November.

Hua Lamphong has been Bangkok’s central train station for over a century. It should remain the original station for some lines.

Tencent first interim dividend?

Tencent Holdings’ board of directors is about to decide whether to pay its first interim dividend. Its share price has been slashed by more than 40% from its February high, as the company has come under intense pressure since the government began cracking down on the internet industry. The Shenzhen-based tech giant has resources on hand as it had 170.87 billion yuan ($ 26.81 billion) in cash and cash equivalents at the end of September.

27 DEC

Baidu organizes a Create conference via the metaverse app

Chinese online search engine provider Baidu is due to showcase its latest metaverse technology at “Baidu Create,” an annual conference for artificial intelligence developers. An update to his Xirang app, which means “land of hope” in Chinese, is expected to steal the show. The virtual reality platform would be able to accommodate 100,000 participants simultaneously, allowing them to get closer to a hundred speakers from around the world.

Billed as China’s first metaverse conference, users can also connect to Xirang through gadgets like cell phones. They can then take virtual tours of the country’s Shaolin Temple and Sanxingdui Archeology Museum.

28 DEC

Semicon Taiwan

Semicon Taiwan, one of the most important annual trade shows for the chip industry, is launching its three-day on-site exhibition in Taipei. The annual tech fair was forced to postpone from September to December due to a multi-month semi-lockdown in Taiwan. The unprecedented global shortage of chips has created supply cutbacks in a wide range of industries, including smartphones, PCs and automobiles. Even the mighty Apple was hit by the tightening.

31 DEC

Xi Jinping’s New Year’s speech

Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to deliver a speech to the general public on national television as Beijing prepares for the Winter Olympics and new leadership announcements in 2022.

China releases December PMI

China’s statistics agency is due to announce the December purchasing managers index. Data rebounded in November after dropping for two consecutive months amid tensions in the supply chain.