On Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Hindutvavadi’ remark against PM Modi, UP Dy CM’s scathing rebuttal





Uttar Pradesh CM Deputy asks Rahul Gandhi for apology for ‘Hindutvavadi’ remark | Photo credit: ANI Amethy: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dr Dinesh Sharma denounced Rahul Gandhi, calling on the latter to apologize to the Prime Minister. Earlier in the day, the Congress leader nicknamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi “Hindutvavadi”, sparking outrage from several quarters. The remarks were made during a rally in his former constituency of Lok Sabha, Amethi, on Saturday afternoon. “Rahul Gandhi’s remark is reprehensible and deserves criticism. Elections come and go, he should immediately apologize to Prime Minister Modi,” said the deputy CM. Earlier this week, Prime Minister Modi visited Uttar Pradesh for the inauguration of the first phase of the Kashi-Vishwanath corridor in his constituency of Lok Sabha, Varanasi. Before the official ceremony, he had taken a sacred bath in the Ganges river. The PM had also visited the Kaal Bhairav ​​temple and offered elaborate prayers. Images shared online showed the PM wading through waist-deep water to take the holy bath and offer prayers to the Sun God and the Ganga River. He had also collected the waters of the sacred river for the ‘Jal Abhishek’ at the temple. “A ‘Hindutvavadi’ bathes alone in Ganga, while a Hindu bathes with millions of people … Narendra Modi says he is a Hindu, but when did he protect the truth? asked people to hit thalis to get rid of Covid … Hindu or Hindutvadi? ” Gandhi said on Saturday. Over the past few days, the Wayanad MP has repeatedly referred to the two words – Hindu and Hindutvavadi – to strike the BJP. Affirming that the “Hindutvavadis” had been in power since 2014, the Congress leader also said that these people “want nothing but power and can do anything for it”. “The two words have different meanings. I am Hindu but not Hindutvavadi. Mahatma Gandhi was Hindu but Godse was Hindutvavadi,” he recently remarked. Addressing the rally on Saturday, he said the true meaning of a Hindu is someone who only follows the path of truth and never converts their fear into violence, hatred and anger.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/india/article/on-rahul-gandhis-hindutvavadi-remark-against-pm-modi-up-dy-cms-sharp-rebuttal/841738 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos