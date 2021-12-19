Boris Johnson urged to overturn decision to deny medals of bravery to murdered Scottish police officers

The Prime Minister is being asked to overturn a controversial decision to deny medals of bravery to murdered Scottish police officers.

It follows a campaign supported by the Sunday Mail by the families of George Taylor and Ross Hunt for posthumous recognition of their heroism.

Now politicians have demanded that all police officers killed in the line of duty, even before the five-year limit, be honored.

PC Taylor was assassinated in November 1976 by Robert Mone and Thomas McCulloch, who had escaped from Carstairs State Hospital, Lanarkshire.

Detective Sergeant Ross was stabbed to death by three people in Larkhall, Lanarkshire, in June 1983.

But last month their families were told by Secretary of State for Scotland Alister Jack that their requests for the medals had been turned down by both the Home Office and the Cabinet Office in Downing Street. They say all bravery awards last for five years.

Wendy Chamberlain, MP for North East Fife, said: As a former officer, I know the police are on the front lines when it comes to protecting the public. I am saddened by the Home Office red tape which appears to be the obstacle to the fulfillment of the wishes of the Taylor and Hunt families and the posthumous recognition of the deaths of their loved ones.









I will do whatever I can to raise these cases and the campaign in Parliament. Ian Blackford, SNP Westminster chief, said: I urge the Prime Minister to step up to this important campaign and do the right thing by overturning the denial due to the five-year deadline.

Labors Shadow Scottish Secretary Ian Murray added: I call on the Home Office and the Cabinet Office to reconsider their decision.

Family affairs were taken over by George Barnsley of the Lanarkshire Police Historical Society and local conservative MSP Graham Simpson. Scottish Police Chief Constable Iain Livingstone supported the families and offered a commendation for the bravery of the Chiefs of Police.

Campaigners believe the two are entitled to a variety of honors, including the George Medal and the Queens Gallantry Medal.









George was attacked by Mone and McCulloch, who were on the run after killing a nurse and a Carstairs inmate. Both were sentenced to life in Glasgow High Court in 1977.

McCulloch was released in 2013, while Mone remains in jail.

Ross was murdered after trying to arrest 16-year-old suspect Hugh Murray.

Murray Jr was sentenced to be held indefinitely for the murder. His father, Hugh Murray Sr, and his sister Margaret Smith were both jailed for life for murder.









A British government spokesperson said the sacrifice of the officers will never be forgotten. He added: The rules for posthumous gallantry awards state that the event must have taken place within the past five years.

This means, unfortunately, that it is not possible for either case to be formally reconsidered.

