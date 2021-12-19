Politics
Boris Johnson urged to overturn decision to deny medals of bravery to murdered Scottish police officers
The Prime Minister is being asked to overturn a controversial decision to deny medals of bravery to murdered Scottish police officers.
It follows a campaign supported by the Sunday Mail by the families of George Taylor and Ross Hunt for posthumous recognition of their heroism.
Now politicians have demanded that all police officers killed in the line of duty, even before the five-year limit, be honored.
PC Taylor was assassinated in November 1976 by Robert Mone and Thomas McCulloch, who had escaped from Carstairs State Hospital, Lanarkshire.
Detective Sergeant Ross was stabbed to death by three people in Larkhall, Lanarkshire, in June 1983.
But last month their families were told by Secretary of State for Scotland Alister Jack that their requests for the medals had been turned down by both the Home Office and the Cabinet Office in Downing Street. They say all bravery awards last for five years.
Wendy Chamberlain, MP for North East Fife, said: As a former officer, I know the police are on the front lines when it comes to protecting the public. I am saddened by the Home Office red tape which appears to be the obstacle to the fulfillment of the wishes of the Taylor and Hunt families and the posthumous recognition of the deaths of their loved ones.
I will do whatever I can to raise these cases and the campaign in Parliament. Ian Blackford, SNP Westminster chief, said: I urge the Prime Minister to step up to this important campaign and do the right thing by overturning the denial due to the five-year deadline.
Labors Shadow Scottish Secretary Ian Murray added: I call on the Home Office and the Cabinet Office to reconsider their decision.
Family affairs were taken over by George Barnsley of the Lanarkshire Police Historical Society and local conservative MSP Graham Simpson. Scottish Police Chief Constable Iain Livingstone supported the families and offered a commendation for the bravery of the Chiefs of Police.
Campaigners believe the two are entitled to a variety of honors, including the George Medal and the Queens Gallantry Medal.
George was attacked by Mone and McCulloch, who were on the run after killing a nurse and a Carstairs inmate. Both were sentenced to life in Glasgow High Court in 1977.
McCulloch was released in 2013, while Mone remains in jail.
Ross was murdered after trying to arrest 16-year-old suspect Hugh Murray.
Murray Jr was sentenced to be held indefinitely for the murder. His father, Hugh Murray Sr, and his sister Margaret Smith were both jailed for life for murder.
A British government spokesperson said the sacrifice of the officers will never be forgotten. He added: The rules for posthumous gallantry awards state that the event must have taken place within the past five years.
This means, unfortunately, that it is not possible for either case to be formally reconsidered.
Don’t miss the latest news from across Scotland and beyond – Sign up for our daily newsletter here.
Sources
2/ https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/news/scottish-news/boris-johnson-urged-overturn-decision-25734394
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]