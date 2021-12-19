



“UP + Yogi = Upyogi”: PM Narendra Modi praises Uttar Pradesh CM (Image: Twitter / BJP4India) New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the cornerstone on Saturday for the Rs 36,230 crore Ganga highway project in Uttar Pradesh, months before crucial assembly elections in the state. “Today … when the mafias confront the bulldozer, the bulldozer shaves the illegal constructions but the pain is felt by those who feed them. That is why people say – ‘UP + Yogi. Bahut hai Upyogi’ (UP + Yogi is very helpful), ”the prime minister said at the government event. Prime Minister Modis’ comments came shortly after former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav’s aides were raided in different parts of the state. Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of abusing central investigative agencies. “Abhi at the aaya hai income tax department, aayega execution directorate, CBI aayega (For now, the tax department has come … stop,” he said in what seemed to be a challenge for the government. A few hours later, Prime Minister Modi targeted the former CMs and said: “Earlier, how the people’s money was used and in what way… you saw it… but today the money from UP is used for development work. . Previously, these projects started on paper so they could fill their coffers. Today, these projects ensure that your money is saved and is in your pocket. “ “There are political parties that have a problem with the heritage and the progress of the country .. problem with the heritage because they have a voting bank headache. The problem with progress is that these people cannot not make the poor always dependent on them. These people have a problem with the Kashi Vishwanath Dham, the Ram temple in Ayodhya “, added Prime Minister Modi. On the other hand, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led the anti-inflation rally in his former constituency of Lok Sabha, Amethi, where he criticized the government for various political decisions.

