Column: Missile Defense for Guam, Hawaii and Beyond

During their virtual summit on November 15, President Joe Biden told his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, that he “strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or to undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait “. In response, Xi said, “Anyone who plays with fire will get burned. The question of Taiwan’s future – peace or Chinese military action – is of vital importance to Hawaii and the rest of the United States. Biden’s commitment to ensuring peace and stability hinges on credible deterrence from Chinese aggression. This deterrence is firmly centered on the island of Guam. The island is home to a key military port, a submarine base, bombers at Andersen Air Force Base, and up to 5,000 Marines by 2025. These are the US forces closest to China, and some will be bolstered by additional assets if tensions reach boiling point. Former US INDOPACOM Commander Admiral Phil Davidson called Guam “the most critical location west of the international deadline.” The ineffective protection of these Guam-based forces against China’s long-range weapon systems encourages aggression. The People’s Republic of China (PRC) has invested heavily in missiles and weapons, including a hypersonic missile and an expansion of the nuclear arsenal from 300 warheads to more than 1,000 by 2030. If Guam cannot be defended against missile attacks, Biden’s words at the top will ring hollow, putting Taiwan, Hawaii and the United States in jeopardy. Guam missile defense work has been done, but that kind of work is never done. The United States first deployed Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) to Guam in 2013 and recently tested an Israel-built system that was deemed unsuitable for the challenge. There are proposals to put an AEGIS Ashore ground system in combination with THAAD – but it is widely recognized that this will not be enough to deter or defeat future threats. While missile defense is technically complex and expensive, a credible capability for Guam is imperative. The Department of Defense (DoD) must ask, the President must support and Congress must fund the continued investment in the modernization of THAAD, AEGIS Ashore or a more viable system and the continued pursuit of advanced missile defense to counter new Chinese weapons systems. Current and future systems require an open mission systems architecture that allows commanders to take advantage of existing resources in military services and across domains. A set of systems that cannot work together will not deter or defeat Chinese aggression; PRC capabilities are designed to overcome this outdated approach. Failure to meet the missile defense requirement for Guam will make even more onerous the claim in this year’s DoD report to Congress that China’s worldview means that “the accumulation of global national power from the PRC, including military might, is necessary to define the conditions for Beijing to assert its preferences on a global scale. If defensive needs are not met, China could endanger these forces and US territory to such an extent that the US cannot respond to Chinese action against Taiwan – or assert other “preferences” which are the very antithesis of a free and open system. Indo-Asia-Pacific. Guam is the focal point for improving missile defense, but these concepts, capabilities and command and control relationships will pay dividends for bases in Japan, the Republic of Korea, and for the defense of Hawaii and the Americas. . Critics who doubt the need for missile defense and the potential for a Chinese attack on the United States and its forces should consider Chinese test and training targets, including mock-up installations, airplanes. and American warships. The deterrence provided by the Guam Missile Defense will help ensure that the targets are not real installations here in Hawaii. Lt. Gen. Dan Leaf, a retired three-star general and Air Force fighter pilot, was deputy commander of the US Pacific Command from 2005 to 2008; he is now Managing Director of Phase Minus 1, a conflict resolution and security consultancy firm.

