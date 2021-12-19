President Jokowi calls on all components of the nation to defend the country





President Jokowi through Defense Minister Prabowo recalled that defending the country is not only the duty of TNI / Polri REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo called on all Indonesian people as part of the nation’s components to jointly safeguard the sovereignty of the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia (NKRI) with the spirit defending the country and stressing that defending the country is not only the duty of the TNI and Polri. . It was conveyed by the President of the Republic of Indonesia in his message read by the Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto while leading the 2021 73rd National Defense Day (HBN) commemoration ceremony at the Tugu Api Monument Court, Dr. (HC) Ir. Soekarno at the Ministry of Defense, Jakarta, Sunday (19/12). “This spark of enthusiasm certainly comes from all parts of the nation, starting with the TNI soldiers, the police, the employees, the farmers, the small traders, the fishermen, the religious, the students, the students, the workers, workers and other elements of the people, ”the president said. Jokowi’s Mandate which was read by Defense Minister Prabowo. President Jokowi mentioned several core values ​​of state defense that must be developed by all parts of the nation, including love for the country, nation and state consciousness, loyalty to Pancasila as an ideology of the state, the will to sacrifice for the nation and the state. “Once again, I invite all of us to fulfill our national duties and responsibilities to participate in the defense of the country, wherever we are, whatever our education, whatever our profession, all have rights, all have obligations and all have the same opportunity to defend the country. », Urged President Jokowi. Warning National defense day In 2021, the theme is “The Spirit of Defending My Country, Indonesia is tough, Indonesia is growing” with the aim of inviting Indonesian citizens to continue to inspire and implement an attitude of self-sacrifice for the good of the nation and the state and to continue to grow together to strive uncompromisingly towards an advanced Indonesia. The National Defense Day commemoration ceremony at the Indonesian Ministry of Defense proceeded in a simple manner while implementing health protocols, attended by limited attendees of representatives of several officials and employees within the Ministry of Defense. defense. Besides Jakarta, the 73rd National Defense Day organized by the Ministry of Defense was also held in West Sumatra in synergy with the provincial government of West Sumatra. A number of activities in West Sumatra included a ceremony at the PDRI Museum in Limapuluh Kota Regency, West Sumatra, which was coupled with outreach activities for the Development of State Defense Awareness (PKBN) at the gymnasium Mr. Yamin, Payakumbuh. State Defense Day 2021, which is commemorated every December 19, was officially declared and published by Presidential Decree No. 28/2006. The designation of December 19 as National Defense Day was intended to commemorate the historic event when on December 19, 1948, the Dutch launched the second military aggression by announcing the absence of the Indonesian state. At that time, the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ir. Soekarno gave full mandate to Mr. Syafrudin Prawinegara to lead the government by forming the Emergency Government of the Republic of Indonesia (PDRI) in Padang, in the West Sumatra, in order to maintain the establishment of the Republic of Indonesia. From this event, it is hoped that the commemoration of National Defense Day can be a reminder and inherit the attitude and behavior of citizens who are inspired by their love for the Republic of Indonesia based on Pancasila and the Constitution of 1945, as an effort to maintain the nation and the country.

