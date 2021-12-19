Goa Liberation Day and Prime Minister Modi visit





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Goa Sunday as the state celebrates its 60th day of liberation. The Diamond Jubilee celebrations were launched on December 19, 2020 by President Ram Nath Kovind on the banks of the Mandovi River in Panaji, as the state government has rolled out numerous programs since then. The Center had also announced a grant of Rs 300 crore for Goa.

While the day is still celebrated with great enthusiasm in the country’s smallest state, the celebrations are expected to take on an extra dimension this year with parliamentary elections just a few months away. Why does Goa observe Liberation Day on December 19th?



An important port for trade and military operations, Goa was ruled by the Portuguese for over 450 years. While historically revolts against Portuguese rulers and their policies were also recorded in the 18th and 19th centuries, on June 18, 1946, the Goas liberation movement gained momentum after socialist leader Dr Ram Manohar Lohia got involved in the freedom movement with many young Goan people. . The day is now observed as the day of the Goa revolution. However, even when India became independent on August 15, 1947, Goa continued to be under Portuguese rule 14 years after that. After India’s independence from the British in 1947, calls for Goas’ release gained momentum again. After multiple agitations by freedom fighters, India made peaceful attempts to liberate Goa through diplomatic channels. However, as a last resort, the Indian government then headed by Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, sent its armed forces to the coastal state after which the Portuguese surrendered and Goa was liberated on December 19, 1961. This moment also marked the exit of the Portuguese, the last of the European colonizers to leave India. What is Operation Vijay?



Perhaps the first operation of three services of the Indian armed forces, Operation Vijay concerned the liberation of the Portuguese territories of Goa, Daman and Diu. While the Indian government was ready to take military action since the start of December 1, this culminated with the 36 hour military operation that began on December 18, 1961 and ended on December 19, 1961. As the army advanced into Goa from the north and east, the Indian Air Force bombarded the Portuguese air base at Dabolim. The Indian Navy was tasked with preventing hostile actions by Portuguese warships, securing access to the port of Mormugao and securing Anjadip Island off Karwar. On the evening of December 19, 1961, Portuguese Governor General Vassalo De Silva signed the surrender document after India’s armed forces, led by the military and supported by the air force and navy, outnumbered and overwhelmed the Portuguese. Goa was then placed under the control of the Indian government. On Sunday, the Prime Minister will also issue special coverage and a special cancellation to mark the commemoration of the Indian armed forces liberating Goa from Portuguese rule. This special episode of history is engraved on the Indian warship Gomantak’s war memorial, built in memory of seven young sailors and other personnel who gave their lives in Operation Vijay which led to the liberation of Goas. What happened after the liberation of Goa? Goa was annexed to the Indian Union and was the Union territory of Goa, Daman and Diu. In 1967, however, the question of whether or not the state should merge with the Maharashstra was resolved by a plebiscite in which the majority of the people of Goa voted against a merger. It continued to remain a Union territory until 1987, when it was granted state status. Goa has become the 25th state of India even as Daman and Diu continue to be Union Territories. What are the different events that are part of the 60th anniversary celebrations?



While the state government has organized various events under the Goa @ 60 theme, including a women’s parliament and a youth parliament, Prime Minister Modi is expected to inaugurate major projects in the state on Sunday, including the inauguration of the Renovated Fort Aguada Prison Museum in North Goa and the Super Specialty Block of Goa Medical College and Hospital. Newsletter | Click for the best explanations of the day to your inbox Prime Minister to inaugurate projects in North and South Goa including New South Goa District Hospital, Aviation Skills Development Center at Mopa Airport and Dabolim Gas Insulated Substation -Navelim, Margao. He will also lay the foundation stone for the Indian International University of Legal Education and Research of the Bar Council of India Trust in Goa. While Prime Minister Modi had previously virtually interacted with officials and beneficiaries of the Goa government’s Swayampurna Goa program, modeled after the Atmanirbhar Bharat program, he will reward top performing village panchayats, municipalities and Swayampurna Mitras. He is also scheduled to visit the Azad Maidan in Panaji to pay his respects at the Martyrs Memorial and attend the Sail Parade and Fly Past in Miramar, Panaji.

