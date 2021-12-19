PM Modi in Goa today to attend Liberation Day celebrations and inaugurate projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Goa on Sunday to attend Goa Liberation Day celebrations at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Taleigao, Goa at around 3pm.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the Prime Minister will congratulate the freedom fighters and veterans of “Operation Vijay” during the ceremony.

Goa Liberation Day is celebrated on December 19 each year to mark the success of “Operation Vijay” undertaken by the Indian armed forces which liberated Goa from Portuguese rule.

Prime Minister to inaugurate several development projects including refurbished Fort Aguada Prison Museum, Goa Medical College Super Specialized Block, New South Goa District Hospital, Airport Aviation Skills Development Center de Mopa and the gas-insulated Dabolim-Navelim substation, Margao.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the India International University of Legal Education and Research of Bar Council of India Trust in Goa.

The Prime Minister will also issue special coverage and a special cancellation to mark the commemoration of the Indian armed forces liberating Goa from Portuguese rule.

The Prime Minister will also publish “My Stamp” representing the Hutatma Smarak in Patradevi, which salutes the great sacrifices made by the martyrs of the Goa Liberation Movement. A “Meghdoot Postcard” featuring a collage of photos from various events during the Goa liberation struggle will also be presented to the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister will also distribute prizes to the best Panchayat / Municipality, Swayampurna Mitras and beneficiaries of the Swayampurna Goa program.

During his visit, around 2.15 p.m., the Prime Minister will also pay floral tributes to the Martyrs’ Memorial, Azad Maidan, Panaji. Around 2:30 p.m., he will attend the Sail Parade and flypast in Miramar, Panaji.

