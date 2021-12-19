Trump’s influence with Republican voters appears to be waning | JONAH GOLDBERG





Like a lot of people, I get a ton of thirsty emails from Donald Trump. Last week he sent this note: “See you in Sunrise, FL shortly and tomorrow Orlando. Large crowds!

He was referring to the first installment of his road show with former Fox host Bill O’Reilly. Attendance was poor.

It would be silly to read too much. While I consider tickets to an O’Reilly-Trump roadshow to be expensive at any price, including free, these tickets – at least before the last minute discounts – were quite expensive.

But other evidence suggests Trump’s appeal is becoming more selective – to borrow a term from “Spinal Tap.” Its ability to attract large numbers of viewers began to crumble in June.

Trump’s influence with GOP voters, while still significant, still looks less formidable. Sean Parnell, his hand-picked candidate for the Pennsylvania US Senate primary, has dropped out of the race. Prominent Trump Toady, Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks, who opposed Joe Biden’s certification of victory, is falling behind his main Republican opponent, Katie Britt, despite Brooks’ endorsement by Trump. Senators Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Tommy Tuberville of Alabama recently raised their eyebrows while attending a Britt fundraiser. Senator Lisa Murkowski may have a tough fight for re-election, but Murkowski, and not her Trump-backed opponent, will have the support of the National Republican Party.

Trump still votes well among Republicans, but, according to a Pew poll in October, about half do not want him to run again. In November, the Des Moines Register’s widely respected Iowa poll found that 61% of Republicans in Iowa said they were more aligned with the party than with Trump, while only 26% said they were ‘they were more aligned with Trump than with the party.

And, of course, there was the big GOP victory in Virginia last month, led by gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin. The message for Republicans in competitive states: Don’t repudiate Trump, but don’t over-embrace him either, and more Republicans and Independents hostile to Trump will come back into the GOP fold.

Part of it is Trump’s fault. He reserves most of his passion for his false claims about election theft. And while he has persuaded a dismaying number of Republicans to tell pollsters they think the 2020 election was “rigged,” the only pundits and politicians who are still talking about it are fringe figures, like the tycoon. pillow Mike Lindell, fooling true believers for donations and clicks. Trump’s new social media startup looks like a similar, larger-scale effort. Even Rupert Murdoch told him to move on.

Now it’s easy to tell the opposite story – that Trump remains the leader of the Republican Party and the presumed candidate if he runs. We hear it constantly because there is a strange convergence between the pro-Trump media and the anti-Trump media; they share an obsession with Trump’s grip on the GOP. The Lincoln Project’s anti-Trump team is practically begging Trump to run again.

The thing to keep in mind, however, is that the Trump-addicted public is a smaller slice of the electorate than either side would like to admit. It’s big enough to generate media coverage (and donations) by cable, but these outlets only serve a very thin slice of the public.

Perhaps the most telling sign is that even Trump himself doesn’t think it is inevitable that he could get the nomination. He would be furious at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for failing to publicly state that he would not run for president if Trump does. Part of this is due to Trump’s egocentric desire to demonstrate his dominance, but it’s also a sign that he feels the need to clear the field rather than participate in it. He could certainly be enticed to run again, just like he was in 2016. But the most likely scenario is that Trump will continue to guess everyone until the last minute to maximize attention and profits. . The best way to ensure he doesn’t run again is for Republicans like DeSantis to signal that he will have to work for it and thus risk looking like a loser – twice.

Trump’s next chapter in American politics will likely satisfy neither his passionate supporters nor his opponents. The anti-Trump people probably won’t see him in an orange jumpsuit, and his cultists won’t live to see some sort of crowning glory. He will disappear, leaving his nominal party and his country in a worse position for him after going down that escalator in the first place.

Jonah Goldberg is editor-in-chief of The Dispatch and host of The Remnant podcast. His Twitter handle is @JonahDispatch.

